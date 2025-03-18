One Of The Friendliest Neighborhoods In America Is Hiding In Notoriously 'Rude' New York City
People don't normally consider major cities to be bastions of friendliness. London, for example, is thought of as cold and uncaring when compared to other parts of the United Kingdom, while cities like Johannesburg have safety issues to blame for languishing near the bottom of the "friendliest cities" tables. New York City is typically considered an unfriendly city, too, with New Yorkers often being stereotyped as being rude and abrasive. But an analysis by the home decor store Hastha Kalalu (via Time Out) suggests that New Yorkers are being unfairly maligned, with one of the city's neighborhoods being identified as one of the top 10 friendliest places in the United States.
That neighborhood is New York's Upper West Side, which ranked eighth in the country in terms of friendliness and local community. Located on the west side of Manhattan, it is one of the most expensive areas in the city — the cost of living in the Upper West Side is 38% higher than the U.S. average — and could easily be written off as exclusive and therefore alienating, but this study, which utilizes the U.S. Census, real estate databases, and crimes data collected by the FBI, suggests quite the opposite.
"While most friendly neighborhoods tend to be suburban, New York's Upper West Side proves that even expensive city areas can build strong communities when other factors line up right," reads a statement from Hastha Kalalu. Visitors have praised the neighborhood as having a family-friendly feel — many Manhattanites move here to start families instead of relocating to the suburbs — and its welcoming atmosphere. It has fewer crowds than elsewhere in the city, leading to a slower pace of life than you would expect in New York City, which in turn allows for friendlier encounters and the opportunity to stop and chat with the people you meet.
Visiting the Upper West Side
The Upper West Side is instantly familiar to visitors who often recognize it for providing iconic spots in movies and TV shows set in New York City. The beautiful brownstone buildings have provided the backdrop for shows such as "Seinfeld" and, of course, the hit musical "West Side Story," which is set in the city's Puerto Rican community of the 1950s.
The neighborhood is directly adjacent to the iconic Central Park, an area of respite in the city for both locals and visitors, as well as nearby Riverside Park. The Upper West Side also contains some of the city's biggest attractions, such as the American Museum of Natural History, a family-friendly institution containing among its countless sights real dinosaur fossils and a planetarium.
But perhaps the best way to soak up the atmosphere of the Upper West Side is by treating yourself to some of the area's best-loved food. Brunch is a way of life in the Upper West Side, so be sure to stop somewhere like Goldie's Tavern on West 30th Street for delicious eggs Benedict and a mimosa served with a smile.
Where to stay in the Upper West Side and how to get there
Being such a central Manhattan location, the Upper West Side is very well connected via New York public transport, which is generally cheap and reliable. Several bus routes pass through the neighborhood, and subway lines 1, 2, 3, A, B, C, and D stop there. Upper West Side subway stops include 96th Street and 81st Street, the latter of which deposits you right next to the Museum of Natural History. If you are driving into the city, the Upper West Side is served by several parking garages, including Upper West Side Parking on West 96th Street, which is open 24 hours a day. The nearest airport, New York La Guardia, is 5.5 miles away.
When it comes to deciding where to stay, you can't do better than the luxurious Hotel Belleclaire, a beautiful establishment on Broadway and 77th Street which has catered to visitors with luxury rooms and delicious fine dining since it first opened back in 1903. However, there are also some great budget options, including the HI New York City Hostel, which can offer you a dorm bed for the night or a private room at a fraction of the price of the Upper West Side's more luxurious accommodations.
