One Of The Friendliest Neighborhoods In America Is Hiding In Notoriously 'Rude' New York City

People don't normally consider major cities to be bastions of friendliness. London, for example, is thought of as cold and uncaring when compared to other parts of the United Kingdom, while cities like Johannesburg have safety issues to blame for languishing near the bottom of the "friendliest cities" tables. New York City is typically considered an unfriendly city, too, with New Yorkers often being stereotyped as being rude and abrasive. But an analysis by the home decor store Hastha Kalalu (via Time Out) suggests that New Yorkers are being unfairly maligned, with one of the city's neighborhoods being identified as one of the top 10 friendliest places in the United States.

That neighborhood is New York's Upper West Side, which ranked eighth in the country in terms of friendliness and local community. Located on the west side of Manhattan, it is one of the most expensive areas in the city — the cost of living in the Upper West Side is 38% higher than the U.S. average — and could easily be written off as exclusive and therefore alienating, but this study, which utilizes the U.S. Census, real estate databases, and crimes data collected by the FBI, suggests quite the opposite.

"While most friendly neighborhoods tend to be suburban, New York's Upper West Side proves that even expensive city areas can build strong communities when other factors line up right," reads a statement from Hastha Kalalu. Visitors have praised the neighborhood as having a family-friendly feel — many Manhattanites move here to start families instead of relocating to the suburbs — and its welcoming atmosphere. It has fewer crowds than elsewhere in the city, leading to a slower pace of life than you would expect in New York City, which in turn allows for friendlier encounters and the opportunity to stop and chat with the people you meet.