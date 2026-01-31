Tucked Under A San Francisco Bridge Is An Abandoned Mansion That Was A Once-Thriving Historic Estate

Most commuters taking the Bay Bridge between San Francisco and Oakland are oblivious to the fact that, midway underneath the structure, the humble Yerba Buena Island hides a wealth of military past. While the island served as a U.S. Navy base during the Civil War, the mansion that stands there today was built in 1900 to house the base's commanding officer. Initially known as Quarters One, it would eventually acquire the name of the Nimitz House, after Chester W. Nimitz, one of America's most famous fleet admirals, who called this manor his final home.

However, the official residence of the base's commander is slowly fading away from history, decaying underneath the shadow of a massive concrete bridge extension. With whitewashed walls, large panel windows that flood the foyer with light, and charming shrubbery surrounding the exterior, the once regal building still manages to stand proudly at attention, although it has long been abandoned. Closed by the Department of Defense in 1993, the naval station may no longer be there, but the Nimitz House still carries its legacy.

The property is now off-limits, but the streets and natural island surrounding the residence are accessible. The Nimitz House's iconic white columns on the front porch cast out upon the majestic waters of San Francisco Bay. After checking out the residence, you can watch the sunset from Panorama Park, which offers breathtaking bay views and is just a 10-minute walk away.