Tucked Under A San Francisco Bridge Is An Abandoned Mansion That Was A Once-Thriving Historic Estate
Most commuters taking the Bay Bridge between San Francisco and Oakland are oblivious to the fact that, midway underneath the structure, the humble Yerba Buena Island hides a wealth of military past. While the island served as a U.S. Navy base during the Civil War, the mansion that stands there today was built in 1900 to house the base's commanding officer. Initially known as Quarters One, it would eventually acquire the name of the Nimitz House, after Chester W. Nimitz, one of America's most famous fleet admirals, who called this manor his final home.
However, the official residence of the base's commander is slowly fading away from history, decaying underneath the shadow of a massive concrete bridge extension. With whitewashed walls, large panel windows that flood the foyer with light, and charming shrubbery surrounding the exterior, the once regal building still manages to stand proudly at attention, although it has long been abandoned. Closed by the Department of Defense in 1993, the naval station may no longer be there, but the Nimitz House still carries its legacy.
The property is now off-limits, but the streets and natural island surrounding the residence are accessible. The Nimitz House's iconic white columns on the front porch cast out upon the majestic waters of San Francisco Bay. After checking out the residence, you can watch the sunset from Panorama Park, which offers breathtaking bay views and is just a 10-minute walk away.
The history of the Nimitz House
The titan that moved into Quarters One around 1947 was none other than Admiral Chester Nimitz, who served as commander in chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet's land and sea forces during World War II. After a lifetime of great adventure and war, the aging admiral looked to Yerba Buena as his isle of serenity to count sunsets and babysit his grandchildren. By 1963, he was living out his days permanently in the airy estate before his death in 1966.
From 1989 to 1992, Rear Admiral John Bitoff lived in the Nimitz House before the island's military station closed in 1993. In the late 1990s, the City of San Fransisco planned to extend the Bay Bridge right over the eastern span of the island, causing a dispute with the Navy. The federal government gave the city ownership of the property in the early 2000s, and the new section of highway opened in 2013.
With signs warning against trespassing, the mansion's state of disrepair is visible: the roof is rusting away, the white paint is peeling off, and the ceiling is collapsing. Whereas the artificial Treasure Island has undergone an incredible revamp to its landscape, the city of San Francisco doesn't seem to place the Nimitz House high on its priority list. Bitoff continues to lead the effort to preserve the estate's legacy and bring attention back to its significance. You can have a closer look at this once-great estate by visiting 1 Whiting Way on Yerba Buena Island, just a 10-minute drive from the iconic Union Square (although locals consider it to be one of San Francisco's most overrated attractions).