California's 5 Most Overrated Attractions In San Francisco, Per Locals

When visiting a big city, you're bound to wind up ensnared in a few disappointing tourist traps. Boasting one of the most iconic landmarks in the U.S., the illustrious Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco is no exception. A popular California destination, the city draws over 23 million visitors per year. And, as is the case with most popular places, the Bay Area beauty is brimming with overrated attractions.

If you're planning a first-time getaway, it's only natural that you'll want to cross some of those attractions off your bucket list. (For instance, watching the sunset over the Golden Gate Bridge is a breathtaking wonder you won't want to miss). However, take it from the locals: Some of the places on your San Francisco itinerary may disappoint you.

I've had the pleasure of seeing San Francisco through the eyes of a tourist on half-a-dozen occasions, and I make it a point to take in different sights each time. Some spots — like Alcatraz, the infamous former penitentiary filled with mystery and history — are completely worthy of the hype. Meanwhile, other attractions fall flat. From a wildly popular destination dubbed the world's worst tourist trap to vibrant neighborhoods that peaked in the 1960s, here are five of the most overrated attractions in San Francisco, per the locals who've seen it all.