This Salt Lake City Neighborhood Is Packed With Entertainment And Diverse Dining
If you've visited Salt Lake City before, you've likely strolled through its historic neighborhood of the Avenues or shopped at the trendy Sugar House. Maybe you've even wandered to Central City to check out the architectural marvel that is the Salt Lake City Public Library. But have you ever spent any time in People's Freeway? If you're like many Salt Lake visitors (and even a few residents!), that name might not ring a bell. This is because the neighborhood that sits between Interstate 15 and Highway 89 is often better known as Ballpark, thanks to one of the area's most famous attractions: Smith's Ballpark.
The next time you're in People's Freeway (aka Ballpark) for a Salt Lake Bees game, you might want to stick around afterward to visit several of the area's fun attractions. This under-the-radar neighborhood may be a little rough around the edges, but it's also home to several quirky entertainment venues, a slew of diverse dining options, and even a haunted house. Read on to discover why this unpolished gem may be Salt Lake City's next up-and-coming hotspot and is worth a second look.
Where to eat, drink, and play in Ballpark
It can be a challenge to get locals to abandon tried-and-true hangouts, but several of People's Freeways' popular restaurants serve food so good they'll draw even the most ardent homebodies out of their comfort zones. Lucky 13 Bar and Grill is one such 21-and-older dive bar, with burgers that are so tasty they have reviewers on Yelp calling them "the best burgers in Salt Lake." The Irish-themed Piper Down Pub is another popular choice, featuring live music, a rooftop deck, and a good selection of Irish and locally crafted IPAs. But People's Freeway also has its fair share of international cuisine, like Mahider Ethiopian Restaurant & Market. Its Ethiopian food has been hailed by reviewers on Yelp as authentic and "delicious food for a great price."
One of the most interesting developments in the neighborhood in recent years, however, has been the opening of several indoor entertainment complexes, including The Front, a multi-use climbing gym, yoga, and fitness center, an axe-throwing venue at Social Axe Throwing, and Smash It Rage Room, where you can de-stress by chucking glass bottles at a wall and smashing old office equipment with a sledgehammer. Of course, the neighborhood's most famous attraction is its namesake, Smith's Ballpark, which opened in 1994 and is home to the minor league baseball team, the Salt Lake Bees. Just a couple of minutes' walk from the ballpark is a 36,000-square-foot castle-like building that ranks among the scariest haunted attractions in the U.S. by America Haunts. If you're a horror movie fan or simply appreciate a good jump scare, you'll get a kick (or scream) out of a visit to Nightmare on 13th.
How to get there and where to stay
The official city website describes the neighborhood of People's Freeway (Ballpark) as stretching from 900 South to 2100 South and from State Street to Interstate 15. It is just a 13-minute drive from Salt Lake City International Airport, one of the easiest-to-navigate airports in America. The most highly rated hotels in the city include The Hilton Garden Inn, which is about a five-minute drive or 30-minute walk away from Smith's Ballpark, and The Grand America Hotel, a European-style luxury hotel considered the third-best in all of Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor.
The best way to explore the neighborhood is by bicycle or on foot, as not only does the area rank as one of the most walkable parts of town, as per Walk Score, but the district's dozen colorful murals are ideally viewed up close. So strap on some comfy shoes, grab a $2 cold brew from Blue Copper Coffee, and spend the afternoon bar and restaurant hopping in one of Salt Lake's most overlooked and underrated neighborhoods. And if you're keen on traversing more of Utah and Salt Lake City by bike, check out how this recreation-loving state is planning a "freeway system" for bikers.