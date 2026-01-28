This Salt Lake City Neighborhood Is Packed With Entertainment And Diverse Dining

If you've visited Salt Lake City before, you've likely strolled through its historic neighborhood of the Avenues or shopped at the trendy Sugar House. Maybe you've even wandered to Central City to check out the architectural marvel that is the Salt Lake City Public Library. But have you ever spent any time in People's Freeway? If you're like many Salt Lake visitors (and even a few residents!), that name might not ring a bell. This is because the neighborhood that sits between Interstate 15 and Highway 89 is often better known as Ballpark, thanks to one of the area's most famous attractions: Smith's Ballpark.

The next time you're in People's Freeway (aka Ballpark) for a Salt Lake Bees game, you might want to stick around afterward to visit several of the area's fun attractions. This under-the-radar neighborhood may be a little rough around the edges, but it's also home to several quirky entertainment venues, a slew of diverse dining options, and even a haunted house. Read on to discover why this unpolished gem may be Salt Lake City's next up-and-coming hotspot and is worth a second look.