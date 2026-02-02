The Second-Best Taco Spot In America Is A NY Food Truck That Lives Up To The Hype
The vibrant streets of New York City bring global flavors that can turn any visitor into a food-obsessed traveler. In the concrete jungle, you can leave your passport at home and taste authentic cuisine from all over the world just riding the subway. And a stop at any of the five Birria-Landia Mexican taco trucks is a must, according to Yelp: It earned second place on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America in 2025 and No. 1 in the Empire State. The food review site honed in on restaurants with high volume of comments that mentioned "tacos," then ranked those spots according to overall ratings.
The Brooklyn truck is the most beloved, but no matter where you eat — Upper West Side, Lower East Side, the Bronx, Brooklyn, or Queens — these taco trucks deliver on the hype, with 4.7 stars from Yelp reviewers (some of whom come twice on the same day for seconds). Customers praise the authenticity brought by brothers José and Jesús Moreno who learned their culinary skills back home in Puebla, Mexico. According to BBC News, migrants from Puebla have one of the most visible Mexican communities in New York City, even calling some blocks, like Elmhurst in Queens, "Pueblayork." Queens (Jackson Heights) is also where the brothers opened their first location in 2019.
Many Southern California natives mention it's just as delicious as their favorite Mexican spots back home — and that's a pretty big deal, as California has the most taco spots on Yelp's list, and one SoCal eatery beat the New York taco truck. In fact, José Moreno explored his love for Tijuana-style birria de res — a slow-cooked beef stew that became the foundation flavor for his menu — when he was living in Los Angeles as part of the culinary team opening Eataly. Birria-Landia isn't just about tacos, it's a bite into an important cultural exchange that defines New York City as a melting pot.
Birria-Landia's focused menu and where to try it
With only four items on the menu, Birria-Landia proves that quality surpasses quantity. One of those items, consomé, is a "dipping sauce" to complement the birria tacos, which consist of juicy stewed meat and Oaxacan cheese on a lightly fried tortilla. Yelp reviewers say the tacos have crispy edges and tender textures, and the consomé gives them just enough kick to take your taste buds to paradise. Other items include tostadas, deep-fried, flat tortillas loaded with meat and garnishes, as well as mulitas: meat and toppings pressed together between two grilled tortillas. The New York Times recognized the restaurant as a Critic's Pick its inaugural year, stating that the food has changed the taco landscape. Reviewers say it's not only delicious but also easy on your wallet — all items are $6 or less at the time of writing.
Many people mention the prime location of the Brooklyn food truck because of the nearby park benches. Situated in the Williamsburg neighborhood, home to many vintage shops, the truck is about a 20-minute walk to the Williamsburg Bridge viewpoint in Domino Park. Here, you can gaze at the Manhattan skyline while you feast on traditional birria tacos. With more than 5,000 food trucks in NYC, a culinary tour through America's best food destination in 2026 (rated by Tripadvisor) might even beat a visit to the Empire State Building — the 'happiest' tourist attraction in America.