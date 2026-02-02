The Second-Best Taco Spot In America Is A NY Food Truck That Lives Up To The Hype

The vibrant streets of New York City bring global flavors that can turn any visitor into a food-obsessed traveler. In the concrete jungle, you can leave your passport at home and taste authentic cuisine from all over the world just riding the subway. And a stop at any of the five Birria-Landia Mexican taco trucks is a must, according to Yelp: It earned second place on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America in 2025 and No. 1 in the Empire State. The food review site honed in on restaurants with high volume of comments that mentioned "tacos," then ranked those spots according to overall ratings.

The Brooklyn truck is the most beloved, but no matter where you eat — Upper West Side, Lower East Side, the Bronx, Brooklyn, or Queens — these taco trucks deliver on the hype, with 4.7 stars from Yelp reviewers (some of whom come twice on the same day for seconds). Customers praise the authenticity brought by brothers José and Jesús Moreno who learned their culinary skills back home in Puebla, Mexico. According to BBC News, migrants from Puebla have one of the most visible Mexican communities in New York City, even calling some blocks, like Elmhurst in Queens, "Pueblayork." Queens (Jackson Heights) is also where the brothers opened their first location in 2019.

Many Southern California natives mention it's just as delicious as their favorite Mexican spots back home — and that's a pretty big deal, as California has the most taco spots on Yelp's list, and one SoCal eatery beat the New York taco truck. In fact, José Moreno explored his love for Tijuana-style birria de res — a slow-cooked beef stew that became the foundation flavor for his menu — when he was living in Los Angeles as part of the culinary team opening Eataly. Birria-Landia isn't just about tacos, it's a bite into an important cultural exchange that defines New York City as a melting pot.