Why TSA Cautions Travelers To Check Their Bagels Before Going Through Security

It doesn't matter how early your flight is, everyone knows you can't go through an airport security checkpoint with a cup of coffee or a bottle of freshly squeezed orange juice. But what about breakfast foods? Generally, most travelers would assume it's no problem to get a bagel through security, whether you toasted it at home or picked it up inside the airport after checking in for your flight. Not so fast, says the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which recently cautioned travelers to think twice about approaching their checkpoints with bagels in hand.

There's nothing wrong with the bagel itself. The breakfast food falls into the "Bread" category, which can be transported in both carry-on and checked bags, on the TSA's "What Can I Bring?" list. It's the cream cheese that comes with it, sometimes packaged on the side. Similar to yogurt and ice cream, it's one of the liquid-like foods that will almost always get flagged by the TSA.

But as mentioned in the TSA's humorous post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, it's all about portion size. "Who likes a plane bagel?" the caption reads. "If this snack is your everything, it's good to go. Just make sure any cream cheese not on your bagel is 3.4 ounces or less, and that each container fits within a single quart-size bag per passenger." According to TSA regulations, cream cheese is categorized under "Cheese (Creamy)," meaning that, as with many other liquids, you can carry it on the plane as long as the amount is equal to or less than 3.4 ounces or 100 ml. Of course, if you want to pack to ensure getting through security is a breeze, check out these airport hacks that can help you zip through the TSA process.