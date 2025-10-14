The Unexpected Foods That Will Almost Always Get Flagged By TSA

As if it wasn't enough for the TSA to come for your kid's stuffed animal, the novel that you were innocently reading, or even your hard-earned cash, now they want your snacks. They don't want to eat your snacks (okay, maybe they do); they want to confiscate them for having a potentially villainous purpose. Are we talking about Chili Cheese Fritos because they're so criminally awful? No, but they can have those. We're talking about things like food wrapped in foil, baby formula, or protein powder that resembles cocaine, sweet treats like honey and jam, and goopy foods like the malleable and devious hummus.

To be fair, such TSA-disapproved food choices aren't random. Many foods that will get flagged by the TSA need to go in 100-milliliter containers even if they aren't "liquid" because they can still conform to the shape of an object. Other foods, like frozen food, need to be packed in ice, which melts and produces no-no liquid. Other items like aluminum foil-wrapped sandwiches will get flagged because the foil interferes with airport scanners. At the very least, we all know about the absolutely banned, non-food items like swords and box cutters, cattle prods, and hand grenades — you know, typical vacation stuff.

Thankfully, the TSA has a handy food and drink list on its website to help clear up confusion about potentially troublesome food items, although it doesn't answer every question. In the end, alcohol over 140 proof is the only liquid refreshment outright banned, no questions asked, but plenty of other items come with stipulations that need to be followed unless a passenger wants to draw the TSA's ire. Some foods are so restriction-laden that they might as well be functionally banned anyway.