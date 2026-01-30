Florida's Newest State Park Is A Sandy Panhandle Escape With Quiet Trails And Untouched Nature

You can find a slew of underrated state parks in Florida, from historic recreation areas steeped in local lore to protected wild patches that serve as safe havens for native wildlife. Tucked away in the Florida Panhandle, Shoal River Headwaters State Park is another hidden gem that may not be on your radar. Not because it's hard to find, but because it hasn't been around for very long.

Florida State Parks unveiled its latest addition on January 23, 2026. The state agency announced in a press release that Shoal River Headwaters had officially opened its doors to the public for "passive recreation," offering Sunshine State locals and visitors alike almost 2,500 acres of new, unspoiled land and peaceful trails to explore. "Stretch your legs and clear your mind in this pristine Northwest Florida landscape where you will find rolling sandy hills, mesic flatwoods and floodplain forests along tributaries of the Shoal River," Florida State Parks shared in an Instagram post announcing the park's opening.

Florida's newest state park sits right off King Lake Road, roughly 10 minutes northwest of the charming lake town of DeFuniak Springs. Shoal River Headwaters opens bright and early at 8 a.m. throughout the year, closing when the sun goes down. Available parking at the state park is apparently pretty scarce (being limited to five parking spaces), so be sure to get there early to snag a spot, or consider Ubering over with friends. If you do opt to drive, the entrance fee is $4, at the time of writing, or $2 if you walk or bike in.