Florida's 13 Best State Parks That Are Completely Underrated, According To Research

There are 175 state parks across Florida, including one of Florida's oldest state parks known for its wilderness. The state also has one of the largest and most visited state park systems in the country. While parks featuring alligators, manatees, and white sand beaches may make the top of many travelers' lists, they also draw huge crowds.

It turns out there are many overlooked Florida state parks without the crowds that pack similar experiences. This list takes those factors into account, highlighting destinations where you can experience the Sunshine State in a more intimate, less crowded way.

There's something for everyone on this list — from history buffs who love uncovering the past to adrenaline seekers ready to climb a rugged trail. Whether you're looking to step back in time at an archaeological site, hike through towering pine forests, or kayak along winding rivers far from the theme park crowds, Florida's parks deliver something special. These parks are truly off the beaten path, offering a chance to see a side of Florida that most visitors miss.