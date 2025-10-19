Florida's 13 Best State Parks That Are Completely Underrated, According To Research
There are 175 state parks across Florida, including one of Florida's oldest state parks known for its wilderness. The state also has one of the largest and most visited state park systems in the country. While parks featuring alligators, manatees, and white sand beaches may make the top of many travelers' lists, they also draw huge crowds.
It turns out there are many overlooked Florida state parks without the crowds that pack similar experiences. This list takes those factors into account, highlighting destinations where you can experience the Sunshine State in a more intimate, less crowded way.
There's something for everyone on this list — from history buffs who love uncovering the past to adrenaline seekers ready to climb a rugged trail. Whether you're looking to step back in time at an archaeological site, hike through towering pine forests, or kayak along winding rivers far from the theme park crowds, Florida's parks deliver something special. These parks are truly off the beaten path, offering a chance to see a side of Florida that most visitors miss.
Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park
Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park is a little-known state park that has a beautiful beach and delivers gorgeous sunsets for which Key West is so well known. It is just a 17-minute drive from Key West's airport and is easy to get to. It also claims the largest collection of Civil War armaments in the nation. Free guided tours of the historic fort are available to visitors every morning, so you can learn about its role in the Civil War and Spanish-American War. As you wander through the fort's brick halls and beautiful archways, you will see many preserved weapons and cannons. Historic reenactments are held every third weekend of each month. Actors dressed in period costumes work together to bring to life the military and civilian experiences in the mid-19th century.
After your tour of this historic national monument, spread out your picnic and set yourself up for an afternoon by the beach. You can either pack a picnic or enjoy the selection of hot dogs, wraps, and cocktails offered at Cayo Hueso Cafe. Classic beachside activities are all possible here — sunbathing, swimming, snorkeling, paddling, and fishing. Visitors note that parts of the beach can be rocky, so it may be worth packing water shoes to avoid slipping.
San Pedro Underwater Archaeological Preserve State Park
Located in the Florida Keys, this state park is most unusual in that it is submerged in 18 feet of water. If you're looking for an amazing scuba diving adventure, this park offers the chance to see one of Florida's oldest artificial reefs. Located just south of Florida's Indian Key, it's only accessible by boat and is well worth the trip.
The site consists of the remains of a 287-ton Spanish ship, the San Pedro — one of about a dozen ships that sank during a hurricane in 1733. When it sank, it was carrying 1,600 pesos in Mexican silver and Chinese porcelain, all bound for Spain. Today, it's a state park, and more than 10 species of soft and hard coral live here, along with hundreds of schooling fish.
Over the years, much of the wreck's original load was removed by salvagers, so replica cannons were later placed there to spur visitors' imaginations. There's a large mound of ballast stones, among which many sea creatures have built their homes. Some dive shops in the Islamorada area offer easy ways to travel to the site for those looking to explore.
Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park
Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park in Flagler Beach offers visitors a front-row seat to Florida's history and natural beauty. Winding trails take visitors through the ruins of a plantation that was once the largest of its kind. At its peak, the 5,000-acre property was largely operated by hundreds of enslaved people. It was a major producer of molasses, cotton, rice, corn, sweet potatoes, and indigo. The crumbling foundation of the plantation owner's mansion is visible, as is the old sugar mill, a spring house, and other structures.
Much of the property is slowly being reclaimed by the forest that was originally cut down to build the plantation in 1821. Its majestic regrowth, alongside and within beautiful coquina stones, is a sight to behold. Some locals say the place is cursed since it was burned down by the Seminole people before they were forcibly removed from their territory. If you can brave the supernatural, you'll love this park, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There's also a small dock for fishing or launching kayaks into a nearby river if you're looking for another adventure.
General James A. Van Fleet State Trail
Cycling enthusiasts or anyone looking for an uncrowded path into diverse rural landscapes should not miss this park. Located about an hour from Orlando by car, it comprises a nearly 30-mile flat trail along what was once a railroad track that stretched all the way to Richmond, Virginia. Traverse this rare paved path through river swamp, forests, former citrus groves, and cattle ranches on foot, by bike, or even on horseback. It's also wheelchair accessible.
There's a trailhead on the north and south ends, and two more located equidistant in between. Each has a restroom and picnic tables, but other than that, the park doesn't offer much else in the way of facilities. Be sure to pack food, water, and everything else you'll need to enjoy the park worry-free.
Visitors report spotting an abundance of wildlife along the path, including wild turkeys, lizards, turtles, deer, and more. This area is a common place to see red-shouldered hawks, drawing in birders to catch a glimpse. Turtles and alligators are known to spend time by the three bridges north of the Green Pond trailhead.
Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Historic State Park
A short drive from Gainesville, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Historic State Park is the former home of the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Yearling." As one satisfied Google reviewer put it, "If you are looking for old Florida, this is it."
The wood-frame home was built in 1884 in the "Florida Cracker style." Its large porch was a kind of green technology meant to help keep the home cool. Guided tours inside the home offer visitors a glimpse into Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings' life on the rural frontier in the 1930s. A few short, yet magical, trails lead from the home to the farmyard, past an old tenant house, former citrus grove, and duck and chicken pens.
Step inside the tenant house to picture the lives of the workers who once lived there and helped Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings manage her 72-acre farm during her 25 years in Cross Creek. Visitors recommend grabbing a bite to eat at The Yearling, a restaurant less than a mile down the road. A beloved Cross Creek institution, the kitchen is famous for serving up regional classics, including catfish, gator, frog legs, and pecan pie.
Constitution Convention Museum State Park
History buffs will love nerding out at the Constitution Convention Museum State Park, which honors and documents Florida's path to statehood. Towering pines and oaks line this scenic and historic 14-acre park, where Florida's first constitution was drafted in 1838. The stories surrounding Port St. Joe are quite colorful. Known as the "Sin City" of its time, it was a booming coastal resort town. In 1838, a convention of delegates was held at this site to ratify a constitution that would grant them admission to the Union.
There's a small museum on the park grounds, where archival documents, replicas, and interpretive displays detail the historic moment. Outside, a massive marble monument engraved with the names of all 56 delegates forms the centerpiece of the park. It's so picturesque that many weddings and events are held at this location. The park also offers access to Port St. Joe's Port City Trail, which connects to several other parks and destinations, including a golf course, a lake, and a public marina.
Letchworth-Love Mounds Archaeological State Park
Dive into Florida's deep history just 30 minutes from Tallahassee, while visiting relics of an ancient village. Letchworth-Love Mounds Archaeological State Park is the site of Florida's 46-foot-tall Native American ceremonial earthwork mound, built more than 1,000 years ago.
These kinds of mounds are massive feats of architecture and engineering, common to ancient cultures across the United States. Researchers believe the mounds at this specific site were at the center of social, political, and religious events for the Weeden Island people (A.D. 450 to 900). Humans have been living in this region for nearly 12,000 years, and evidence of that fact (such as pottery and other artifacts) has been unearthed at this park.
Walking among the two remaining mounds (out of 10 once known) gives visitors a sense of the immensity of the terraforming required. Builders used huge amounts of soil, mixed with shells and clay, to create these sacred sites. To put it in perspective, they would have carried the materials one basket at a time. There's a half-mile trail you can take to see the mounds at different angles and imagine the full complex of structures as it might have stood many years ago.
Yellow River Marsh Preserve State Park
Immerse yourself in the wild world of carnivorous plants, just outside Pensacola. The modest Yellow River Marsh Preserve has a huge job: protecting the remnants of Florida's quickly disappearing wetlands. Wetlands are the natural habitat of pitcher plants, a family of carnivorous plants. And this park is home to the largest community of pitcher plants in the state.
Be vigilant when visiting by car — the parking lot is unmarked, so it can be easy to miss. There's a pond on site, but there aren't any hiking trails. Rather, this park is designed as a place to slow down and notice the unique beauty of this ecosystem. Keep your eyes peeled for the six native species of pitcher plants, many with brightly colored petals. The most common one in the park is the white-topped pitcher. Other carnivorous plants, such as butterworts and threadleaf sundews, can be observed here, too.
Large clusters of carnivorous plants are a marvel to behold. There are nearly 20 rare and endangered plant and animal species living in this precious tract of wet prairie. The best time to observe the pitcher plants is in April, though you may start to see some in early March.
Forest Capital Museum State Park
Imagine 27 million acres of forest. That's what settlers saw when they first arrived in Florida. Since the early 1800s, the state built itself in part around the production of goods made from logging those trees. Learn all about the human use of forests at the Forest Capital Museum, located in the "Pine Tree Capital of the South."
The Forest Capital Museum State Park (located an hour away by car from Tallahassee) has exhibits on native longleaf pine trees and the history of the forestry industry in the state. Learn about the importance of keeping a balance between preservation, restoration, and logging of forest ecosystems. Walking trails, a playground, and picnic areas are also offered on site.
Insider tip: If you want to transform a nice pitstop into something more, visit in the fall. On the fourth Saturday in October, the park goes absolutely wild during the one-of-a-kind Florida Forest Festival, now in its 70th year. Come for the King Tree Parade and stay for the heart-thumping lumberjack competitions. If that's not enough, there's also an antique car show and the world's largest free fish fry, all at the same festival. This park is the beloved home of an all-out celebration of Florida's Big Bend heritage.
Big Shoals State Park
If you're seeking a thrilling water adventure away from the beach, try the largest whitewater rapids in the state of Florida. When water levels are high on the Suwannee River, the rapids at Big Shoals State Park reach Class III designation. Rangers recommend only experienced kayakers attempting this feat. In quieter portions of the river, and when water levels are lower, visitors can launch on paddleboards, canoes, and kayaks for a more tranquil ride.
If you prefer to stay dry on land, you can still soak in the impressive rapids from the two viewing platforms. It's also a perfect park for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, offering one of the most scenic trails in Florida. Fishing is also a popular activity here.
For animal lovers, there's a surprise bonus: At the beginning of the Big Shoals trail, there's a bat house standing as tall as the surrounding trees. As the sun begins to set, you can watch hundreds of these migratory creatures swoop through the air to feast on insects. Mexican free-tailed bats are quite harmless to humans, and it's thrilling to see so many up close. Big Shoals is over an hour out of Gainesville or Jacksonville, so plan ahead if you want to spend the day here.
Lafayette Blue Springs State Park
The springs at Lafayette Blue Springs State Park feature warm, crystal-clear water where you can see straight to the bottom, making it a stunning destination for off-beach swimming in Florida. The spring is one of many in the area that feed the Suwannee River, and it's around 72 degrees year-round. You'll need to climb down a long, picturesque staircase to the hill's base, where the spring opens into a swimming area.
This location is also a cave diver's delight. It forms part of the Green Sink Cave System, where there are more than 12,000 feet of passageways surveyed, extending from the main spring. Certified divers can check in with the rangers before exploring the area.
This is a fully equipped campground, with not only space for tents, but also modern, fully furnished cabins with large screened porches. The cabins don't have TV or internet, making it a great space to truly disconnect for a while. If you come, it's well worth staying a few days to enjoy the springs and all their surrounding glory.
Ybor City Museum State Park
Seeking an under-the-radar park to escape the Tampa bustle? Tampa's Ybor City Museum State Park, in the city's National Historic Landmark District, is well worth a visit. This urban park and museum pays homage to the colorful tapestry of immigrant cultures that put the city on the map as the "cigar capital of the world." The area's factories produced millions of hand-rolled cigars and were a major economic boon until automation.
Guided tours are available of the museum, housed in a former bakery, which highlights the history of what was once the largest cigar industry in the world. There's also a "casita," a replica of a cigar worker's home. The museum's vibrant gardens, complete with free-roaming chickens, are perfect for an afternoon stroll. You can also stop at the nearby La Segunda Bakery and Cafe for sweet Cuban pastries and more local history.
Every year, the city hosts the Ybor City Cigar Festival, with handmade cigar vendors from around the world that draw hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts. The event features live music, food, rum tastings, and cigar rolling demonstrations. It's both a marketplace and a cultural gathering, making it one of the most anticipated annual events in Tampa.
Atlantic Ridge Preserve State Park
This park is truly "off the beaten path," yet conveniently located only 2 hours from Miami. Spanning nearly 5,000 acres, Atlantic Ridge Preserve State Park offers a rare glimpse of Florida's untouched wilderness. Lush wetlands, pine flatwoods, and cypress swamps create a rich and diverse landscape. It's a place where visitors can step away from the bustle of South Florida's cities and immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of nature.
The park is a wildlife haven, making it especially appealing to birders, nature enthusiasts, and photographers. Wading birds and colorful songbirds are common sights. If you're vigilant, you might also spot deer, bobcats, or gopher tortoises. You'll also spot seasonal wildflowers as you walk the park's trail.
Outdoor lovers will also find plenty of activities to enjoy. The park is well-suited for hiking, biking, and even horseback riding. Its relative seclusion means you're likely to encounter more wildlife than people. For those who crave an authentic Florida wilderness experience, Atlantic Ridge Preserve is a hidden gem worth exploring.
Methodology
Each of the parks included in this list was selected through a careful process of reviewing multiple sources. The goal was to highlight destinations that are both rewarding and lesser-known. The first factor considered was annual visitation: all chosen parks receive fewer than 20,000 visitors per year, based on the most recent state-collected data. This ensures that the list spotlights quieter locations where travelers can avoid the heavy crowds often associated with Florida's most famous parks.
To ensure quality, only parks with an average rating of at least four stars on both Google and Tripadvisor were considered. This filters out parks that receive few visitors because they're genuinely not that interesting or worthwhile.
Finally, accessibility and amenities played a key role in which parks to include. Each site is easy enough for day-trippers to reach yet still offers distinctive features like hiking trails, wildlife viewing, and cultural points of interest that make the experience memorable.