The Proper Etiquette For Flying With Golf Clubs, According To The PGA

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Golf vacations have boomed in the post-pandemic world, with more than 12 million Americans traveling to play the sport every year since 2022, according to the National Golf Foundation. Keen golfers dream of hacking a ball around the blustery, desperately beautiful links courses of Scotland and Ireland, teeing it up on legendary American tracks like TPC Sawgrass and Pebble Beach, or splitting the sun-stunned fairways threaded throughout Portugal's Algarve region. But the farther afield you go, the more likely it is you'll have to fly with your golf clubs — and for that, there's some etiquette you ought to know.

The PGA of America, an association of golf club professionals and instructors, offers guidance on bringing clubs on a plane, covering baggage fees and weight limits, as well as protecting your equipment in transit. The organization also suggests booking a nonstop flight whenever possible – fewer connections mean fewer hands handling your bag – investing in a hard-shell case, packing clubs securely inside, and attaching some identifying markers. Also consider whether you need a travel insurance policy with golf equipment cover, including loss, damage, or delayed arrival of your clubs.

It's worth noting that you can skip flying with your clubs altogether and ship them ahead. Companies like Ship Sticks have been established to do exactly that. The service is reliable but does come at a premium: it would cost around $170 for a return shipment of your clubs from New York to California, and often double that for international shipping. Sometimes, though, golf vacations are impromptu, and when you're planning the trip at the last minute, flying with your clubs may be the only realistic option.