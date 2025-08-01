Strange Triggers That Cause Secondary TSA Screenings

Airline travel is already stressful enough, thanks to long lines at TSA checkpoints where passengers must empty their pockets, remove their electronics, and submit to a body scanner in order to fly. That's just the start, and things aren't helped by how inconsistent TSA's rules seem to be. On top of that, there are a host of triggers that can result in passengers being pulled over for extra screening, ranging from a quick pat-down or swab test to a full-on bag search in which agents remove everything from your luggage and leave you to put it back together and make a mad dash for your flight. This includes carrying certain liquids, wearing certain creams, or wearing clothing (no joke).

Of course, if you have SSSS printed on your boarding pass — secondary security screening selection — then you will get searched no matter what. This is perhaps because you bought a ticket too close to your departure date, dared to pay in cash, or happened to have a name that is too similar to one on America's Most Wanted fugitives. There's no predicting whether you will be chosen because the TSA has never released its decision-making process, but here are some of the TSA's stranger triggers and what (if anything) can be done to avoid them.