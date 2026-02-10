5 Must-Do Things In Charleston If You Only Have A Weekend
With its splendid waterfront and streets filled with history, there can be little doubt about why Charleston is the most visited location in South Carolina. Known to blend a striking European appearance with quintessential southern charm, the Holy City is indeed a mecca for history lovers, cuisine aficionados (with three new Michelin-starred restaurants worth the visit), and a perfect escape if you only have a weekend.
Let's be honest, you could spend weeks on end in and around the former South Carolina capital, which held the title until the 1780s. Seaside, city charms, architecture, even wildlife and pristine nature in its backyard: this city straddling four rivers has it all. And that is even before you consider turning your eye to the golden beaches of Myrtle Beach, or the history and small-town relaxation of Augusta, on the Georgia border, both just a few hours away. However, if you only have two or three days to explore, starting in Charleston can give you a good overview of what the Palmetto State has to offer. If you are spending the weekend getting acquainted with the must-see attractions in the city, there are five activities you cannot miss.
To compile this list of must-do things in Charleston, we combed through reputable visitors' reviews and local recommendations. We put a particular emphasis on things that can easily form a two-day or three-day itinerary and don't require extensive time or planning — making them great for an action-packed weekend.
Walk from Waterfront Park to Rainbow Row
Starting your visit in Waterfront Park will open your heart to one of Charleston's most beloved places. Straddling the Cooper River and Charleston Harbor, this lush 10-acre garden is a dreamy spot to go for a leisurely walk, sunbathe on a grassy stretch, and, of course, pay a visit to the famous Pineapple Fountain – a fruit symbolic of Southern hospitality and a nod to the town's rich maritime history. Waterfront Park is also an amazing spot to birdwatch, with pelicans, egrets, and other waterbirds flying around the harbor.
From Waterfront Park's public pier, you can easily make your way to the jazzy, colorful string of houses known as Rainbow Row, a favorite in Charleston's historic district, with its kaleidoscopic views and tree-lined street. Started as 13 townhouses built in the 1770s, the homes subsequently fell into disrepair. They were eventually transformed into one of the most exciting locations in Charleston when local Susan Pringle Frost bought and restored the houses, giving a new lease of life to their original bright, pastel colors. If you are driving around the city, bear in mind that there is no on-street parking directly on Rainbow Row. But that also means you can snap stunning, car-free pictures of the street.
Go on a ghost tour
Just like its Georgian cousin, Savannah (which holds the title of one of the most haunted American cities), there is no shortage of supernatural lore in Charleston. Plenty of tour guides have their own preferred ghost route, so in case your top choice isn't available, there is no need to fret. Buxton Books' nighttime Ghosts of Charleston Tour is a top contender, open to all ages and priced at $39 per adult. Making this tour a town favorite is its focus on the 1772 Unitarian Church Graveyard, inside which the experienced guides spill all its spooktacular secrets, and a landmark worth exploring in its own right.
If you want to have a wider roam across the city and are passionate about local history, the Ghosts of Liberty Tour takes you through the various haunts of downtown, exploring the ghostly grounds by telling stories of the various battles, maladies, Civil War exploits, and conquests that happened in Charleston across the centuries. Kids up to 5 go free, whereas adults pay $29.99 for the one and a half hour walking tour experience.
But if you want to check two proud Charleston traditions off your list in one fell swoop, a popular choice is to embark on the Haunted Carriage Tour by Old South Carriage Co. Aboard a classy, onyx-colored, covered carriage, you will soak in tales of piracy, hauntings, revolutions, and local spine-chilling stories. Compared to the above, this is the most expensive of the tours, priced at $50 for adults and $40 for children, but you are guaranteed smaller crowds (as many people as there are seats) than on a regular walking tour.
Shop for handmade goods in Charleston City Market
Claiming to be Charleston's most visited attraction, the City Market is where vendors and artisans come together under one big, historic roof to sell their wares. Once you step through the imposing Greek Revival columns with their grand staircase and into the Great Hall, you will see row upon colorful row of sellers of food, antiques, paintings, toys, leather goods, and the market's most famous souvenir: sweetgrass baskets. Once used in plantations for separating rice grains from chaff, this historic artifact with ties to the Gullah community has come alive once again in Charleston, with market artisans reviving the tradition of weaving local bulrush into baskets. The price of the basket depends on the size and intricacy of the pattern, but typically ranges from $30 for a small one, up to hundreds of dollars for larger, more ornate ones.
Woven baskets aside, the market is home to over 300 independent businesses, and it's believed to be one of the oldest city markets in the country. For a quick bite before you head to your next stop on the itinerary, visit Callie's Hot Little Biscuit (inside the market), cooking up freshly-made biscuits with your choice of classic toppings, as well as buttermilk biscuit sandwiches. While the Day Market is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., you can also browse the stalls in the evening on Fridays and Saturdays at the Night Market, open seasonally from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Explore the historic King Street
King Street effectively divides the city in two. On the eastern side is the French Quarter and Wraggborough neighborhoods, while the western side is home to Harleston Village. Originally named Charles Street, after the English King Charles II, this historic thoroughfare, thriving with businesses and cultural landmarks, is more than 300 years old.
If you don't have time to visit the many art galleries and museums in the vicinity (including the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry and Gibbes Museum of Art), King Street is an ideal place for shopping, entertainment, and dining. You can simply window shop as you meander the charming streets, starting from the Battery, the southernmost tip of Charleston's downtown, and continuing upwards until the street merges into Route 78. Along the way, you will encounter some of Charleston's finest buildings, including the Art Deco Riviera Theatre built in the 1930s, and the privately-owned Patrick O'Donnell House in its bombastic Italianate style.
King Street is broken up into sections, so consider visiting the area that meshes with your interests. For example, Upper King Street is loaded with nightlife opportunities, while Middle King Street is home to upscale brands like Louis Vuitton and premium, local boutiques. And if you're interested in antiques, be sure to swing by Lower King Street for all sorts of vintage shops.
Take a cruise around Charleston Harbor
Among the unmissable activities in Charleston is a cruise along the harbor, where you can explore all those magical spots you simply cannot reach on foot, including Fort Sumter National Monument, where the opening shots of the Civil War were fired. You'll also enjoy beautiful views of the Charleston skyline and the Cooper River Bridge. Charleston Tours & Events organizes a 90-minute Harbor Cruise, featuring an expert captain and guide on board to narrate the history of the region. The tour is priced at $42 for adults and $25 for kids, with an option to embark on a lunchtime cruise with dining service aboard.
But there is more to explore in Charleston's charming waterfront than historic landmarks. In fact, a few companies like Sandlapper Water Tours offer nature-oriented cruises, where you can glide on the water and spot dolphin pods as you do so, venturing toward the pristine barrier island of Morris Island. Not only will you sail past the harbor, with its beautiful city views, but you will also get to see major historic landmarks as you head to your final destination, where a qualified naturalist will be your guide. Pelicans, terns, and crabs are among the native wildlife you will have a chance to meet on this two-hour nature tour, priced at $55 for adults and $40 for kids up to 12 years of age.
Methodology
A kaleidoscopic cradle of culture, nature, heritage, and food, Charleston has a varied offering you could spend weeks exploring. To give you the run-down of the five things you cannot miss if you only have a two-day or three-day weekend, we had to condense and pick the most representative attractions. We combed through several local blogs and pulled together recommendations from other experts. We also relied on the tourism board website and company-specific websites to ensure accurate details on pricing and opening times. We put a particular emphasis on things that can easily form a two-day or three-day itinerary, don't require extensive planning, and don't require long travel times.