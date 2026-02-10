5 Must-Do Things In Charleston If You Only Have A Weekend

With its splendid waterfront and streets filled with history, there can be little doubt about why Charleston is the most visited location in South Carolina. Known to blend a striking European appearance with quintessential southern charm, the Holy City is indeed a mecca for history lovers, cuisine aficionados (with three new Michelin-starred restaurants worth the visit), and a perfect escape if you only have a weekend.

Let's be honest, you could spend weeks on end in and around the former South Carolina capital, which held the title until the 1780s. Seaside, city charms, architecture, even wildlife and pristine nature in its backyard: this city straddling four rivers has it all. And that is even before you consider turning your eye to the golden beaches of Myrtle Beach, or the history and small-town relaxation of Augusta, on the Georgia border, both just a few hours away. However, if you only have two or three days to explore, starting in Charleston can give you a good overview of what the Palmetto State has to offer. If you are spending the weekend getting acquainted with the must-see attractions in the city, there are five activities you cannot miss.

To compile this list of must-do things in Charleston, we combed through reputable visitors' reviews and local recommendations. We put a particular emphasis on things that can easily form a two-day or three-day itinerary and don't require extensive time or planning — making them great for an action-packed weekend.