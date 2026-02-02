North Carolina's Favorite Soul Food Restaurant In Charlotte Is A Funky And Friendly Stop Featured By Guy Fieri

While Charlotte, North Carolina, may be known for its skyscrapers, NASCAR Hall of Fame, and the Fourth Ward neighborhood, filled with historic homes and secret gardens, it also happens to be a great food town. When it comes to local cuisine, barbecue definitely rules the roost, though you will also find dishes ranging from lamb tacos to ramen, smash burgers, and North Carolina's favorite local pizzeria.

However, you can't talk about the city's culinary scene without considering soul food, and local institution Mert's Heart and Soul just may be cooking up some of the best in town. Established in 1998, this fun and colorful establishment focuses on Southern standards (think po'boys and fried green tomatoes) as well as Gullah and Low Country favorites. In the nearly three decades since they've been in business, Mert's has carved out an essential place in Charlotte's food scene, and has also caught the attention of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who featured the eatery on his Food Network Show, "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives."

While people flock to Mert's for its down-home dishes, it also has a reputation of being a friendly place. "Honestly, all the food was good, shoot, [I'd] head back for just the cornbread! But the service was lovely in a homey, welcoming atmosphere," said one Yelp reviewer. This sentiment was backed up by another on Tripadvisor, who wrote, "Staff was great, and the restaurant is like eating Sunday dinner at Grandma's house."