North Carolina's Favorite Soul Food Restaurant In Charlotte Is A Funky And Friendly Stop Featured By Guy Fieri
While Charlotte, North Carolina, may be known for its skyscrapers, NASCAR Hall of Fame, and the Fourth Ward neighborhood, filled with historic homes and secret gardens, it also happens to be a great food town. When it comes to local cuisine, barbecue definitely rules the roost, though you will also find dishes ranging from lamb tacos to ramen, smash burgers, and North Carolina's favorite local pizzeria.
However, you can't talk about the city's culinary scene without considering soul food, and local institution Mert's Heart and Soul just may be cooking up some of the best in town. Established in 1998, this fun and colorful establishment focuses on Southern standards (think po'boys and fried green tomatoes) as well as Gullah and Low Country favorites. In the nearly three decades since they've been in business, Mert's has carved out an essential place in Charlotte's food scene, and has also caught the attention of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who featured the eatery on his Food Network Show, "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives."
While people flock to Mert's for its down-home dishes, it also has a reputation of being a friendly place. "Honestly, all the food was good, shoot, [I'd] head back for just the cornbread! But the service was lovely in a homey, welcoming atmosphere," said one Yelp reviewer. This sentiment was backed up by another on Tripadvisor, who wrote, "Staff was great, and the restaurant is like eating Sunday dinner at Grandma's house."
Savor the Southern goodness at Mert's Heart and Soul
Situated in the city's Uptown neighborhood — an arts and culture hub — the first thing you notice about Mert's Heart and Soul is the decor. The cozy space is bathed in shades of deep red, purple, and ochre, with show posters and portraits of prominent African-Americans gracing the walls. This vivid and lively design helps create an ambiance that stimulates the senses before and during the meal.
As for the food, there are appetizers such as whole fried chicken wings, salmon fish cakes, and their signature Soul Rolls (egg rolls stuffed with black-eyed peas, collard greens, seasoned rice, and diced chicken breast served with spicy honey mustard sauce). "This is a soul food missile pop ... with everything combined in one easy-to-eat bite," Guy Fieri remarked during his visit, while food writer Leah Hughes offered this take in Charlotte Magazine: "The result is a crispy, cross-cultural combination of flavors, textures, and the right amount of soul."
For bigger plates, Mert's offers a range of po'boys, Carolina chopped barbecue sandwiches, salads, soups, veggie plates, and Low Country fare such as red beans and rice with turkey kielbasa or shrimp and grits. There are also Southern standards like fried chicken, barbecue beef ribs, and catfish, though it's their cornbread that may bring the most people through the door. "Try the cornbread. I'm salivating thinking of it," wrote one reviewer on Tripadvisor, while another raved, "My wife and I have both grown up in the Deep South and eaten all types of cornbread all of our lives. This is the BEST cornbread that I have ever eaten. Period. The cornbread alone is worth the trip." For more of Charlotte's great food, check out the best restaurants in Charlotte Douglas International Airport.