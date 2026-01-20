North Carolina's Favorite Local Pizzeria Is A Hidden Gem In A Friendly Charlotte Neighborhood

Unlike New Haven, Connecticut, the "Pizza Capital of the U.S.," North Carolina doesn't necessarily come to mind as a top destination for the dish. Many pizza-loving travelers would likely opt to visit Chicago for its deep-dish-style pies or New York City for its unique thin crust; however, heading south to the North Carolina city of Charlotte will yield some of the best New York-style pizzas outside NYC. While you're in the Queen City, seek out New York-style pizza at the hidden gem and local favorite, Pizza Baby.

Pizza Baby was deemed the best pizza place in North Carolina by Tasting Table, which made its ranking based on customer reviews, creative menu options, chef involvement, and commitment to local sourcing. Customers score the restaurant highly on other online platforms, as it has four stars on Yelp and a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor. Additionally, owners Steven De Falco and Trey Wilson emphasize locally sourced ingredients and handmade bread at the restaurant and bakery.

The original location on Charlotte's West Side opened in 2023 in the Wesley Heights neighborhood, offering a stellar menu and welcoming atmosphere. The newer 2024 East location resides in the historic Elizabeth neighborhood, which stands out for its friendly feel. The Charlotte's Got a Lot neighborhood guide, run by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, characterizes Elizabeth as a hidden gem with a warm, amiable vibe, blending an urban feel with a laid-back spirit.