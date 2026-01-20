North Carolina's Favorite Local Pizzeria Is A Hidden Gem In A Friendly Charlotte Neighborhood
Unlike New Haven, Connecticut, the "Pizza Capital of the U.S.," North Carolina doesn't necessarily come to mind as a top destination for the dish. Many pizza-loving travelers would likely opt to visit Chicago for its deep-dish-style pies or New York City for its unique thin crust; however, heading south to the North Carolina city of Charlotte will yield some of the best New York-style pizzas outside NYC. While you're in the Queen City, seek out New York-style pizza at the hidden gem and local favorite, Pizza Baby.
Pizza Baby was deemed the best pizza place in North Carolina by Tasting Table, which made its ranking based on customer reviews, creative menu options, chef involvement, and commitment to local sourcing. Customers score the restaurant highly on other online platforms, as it has four stars on Yelp and a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor. Additionally, owners Steven De Falco and Trey Wilson emphasize locally sourced ingredients and handmade bread at the restaurant and bakery.
The original location on Charlotte's West Side opened in 2023 in the Wesley Heights neighborhood, offering a stellar menu and welcoming atmosphere. The newer 2024 East location resides in the historic Elizabeth neighborhood, which stands out for its friendly feel. The Charlotte's Got a Lot neighborhood guide, run by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, characterizes Elizabeth as a hidden gem with a warm, amiable vibe, blending an urban feel with a laid-back spirit.
Enjoy the Pizza Baby East restaurant's menu and atmosphere
Unsurprisingly, Pizza Baby's menu is pizza-focused, with an emphasis on handcrafted bread and dough products. Pizza Baby East offers both Roman- or Americana-style pies (aka New York-style). The traditional Margherita pizza and the specialty rosemary pie are frequently noted in reviews as favorites. Non-pizza items include starters such as garlic knots and bacon-wrapped dates, as well as delicious sandwiches and fresh salads. Guests can complete their meal with wine, beer, cocktails, or dessert offerings. Instead of dining in, the restaurant also has takeout and delivery, offering discounts to local students, teachers, and first responders.
Beyond the tasty menu options, Pizza Baby's East location is lauded for its welcoming atmosphere and vibe, cultivated by the owner's attention to guest service. One Google reviewer shares, "Pizza Baby East is one of my favorite restaurants in Charlotte. The food is delicious and perfect every time, the atmosphere is warm, welcoming, and just buzzy enough. The owners and staff are kind, friendly, and generous." A Yelper agrees, calling the restaurant "a true gem in the Charlotte food scene." While you're sampling some of the best eats and drinks in the city, head to the trendy HEX Coffee Kitchen and Natural Wines, North Carolina's best coffee shop that doubles as a wine bar.
Explore the friendly neighborhood of Elizabeth
Part of what makes Pizza Baby's East location a favorite amongst locals and visitors is the friendly vibe of the surrounding historic Elizabeth neighborhood. Established in 1891 as one of the oldest streetcar neighborhoods of Charlotte, the present-day Gold Line of the City of Charlotte Area Transit system services the neighborhood (which stops right in front of Pizza Baby East at Elizabeth and Hawthorn). The aptly named Elizabeth Avenue is the anchor of this area's walkable streets, featuring a diverse mix of residents and businesses, along with a booming art scene, giving off welcoming energy with an urban feel. Elizabeth's friendly nature is also seen within its community events, including an annual Picnic in the Park, held in Independence Park during summer, and The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall that is lit up every year during Halloween.
Within Elizabeth, you'll find many green spaces. Independence Park is the city's oldest, where you'll find murals, walking and recreational trails, and sports facilities. Another standout landmark is the McGill Rose Garden, which houses more than 200 varieties of roses and other plants and is a popular gathering place. Head to Elizabeth Park and embark on the self-guided Trail of History to learn about the various statues representing prominent figures in Charlotte's history. On the trail's website, you can download a brochure which details the route and statue descriptions or listen to audio excerpts of each site.
Additionally, Elizabeth connects to the city's larger Little Sugar Creek Greenway, with access to miles of urban trails within the city, linking to public gardens, art, and other entertainment districts. Just a short drive from Elizabeth, you can visit Uptown, Charlotte's most eclectic neighborhood, thriving with funky art, vintage shops, and dive bars.