Martha Stewart's Favorite Travel Destination In America Is A Charming New England Paradise

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart has traveled to some of the world's most far-flung destinations. She has ranked Egypt's Valley of the Kings, northern Sikkim in India, and the Galápagos Islands — a bucket-list destination of a lifetime — among the most inspiring places she's visited. Yet for all her globetrotting, Stewart has said her favorite escape is right in her own backyard: Maine.

"Maine is most certainly my favorite vacation spot," she told USA Today (via ABC News) in 2009. "It has so much to offer: the woods, the mountains, and the sea." In Maine, Stewart owns a sprawling, wondrous summer home called "Skylands." A three-story manor originally built by Ford Motor Co. mogul Edsel Ford, Skylands is perched along the scenic coast of Mount Desert Island, a charming New England enclave flush with forests, lakes, ponds, and hulking cliffs.

A geological marvel formed by ancient glacial activity, Mount Desert Island boasts a collection of soaring peaks, deep ridges, and plentiful bodies of water that can easily make you feel like you're on an exotic Cyprus getaway. The largest island in Maine, it's famously home to much of Acadia National Park, a treasure that draws about 4 million visitors annually. The island's tranquility, otherworldly natural beauty, and gorgeous towns like the famous Bar Harbor have long made this neck of New England's woods a popular draw for the rich and famous. The Rockefellers, Carnegies, and Vanderbilts all figure in the island's history, while Stephen King, Susan Sarandon, and John Travolta have been spotted in the area in more recent years. Stewart's luxurious estate sits beside Acadia National Park and overlooks Seal Harbor, affording her spectacular panoramas. "But my breath is still taken away by the glorious ocean view from the terrace at my home on Mount Desert Island in Maine," she told the outlet.