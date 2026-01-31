Martha Stewart's Favorite Travel Destination In America Is A Charming New England Paradise
Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart has traveled to some of the world's most far-flung destinations. She has ranked Egypt's Valley of the Kings, northern Sikkim in India, and the Galápagos Islands — a bucket-list destination of a lifetime — among the most inspiring places she's visited. Yet for all her globetrotting, Stewart has said her favorite escape is right in her own backyard: Maine.
"Maine is most certainly my favorite vacation spot," she told USA Today (via ABC News) in 2009. "It has so much to offer: the woods, the mountains, and the sea." In Maine, Stewart owns a sprawling, wondrous summer home called "Skylands." A three-story manor originally built by Ford Motor Co. mogul Edsel Ford, Skylands is perched along the scenic coast of Mount Desert Island, a charming New England enclave flush with forests, lakes, ponds, and hulking cliffs.
A geological marvel formed by ancient glacial activity, Mount Desert Island boasts a collection of soaring peaks, deep ridges, and plentiful bodies of water that can easily make you feel like you're on an exotic Cyprus getaway. The largest island in Maine, it's famously home to much of Acadia National Park, a treasure that draws about 4 million visitors annually. The island's tranquility, otherworldly natural beauty, and gorgeous towns like the famous Bar Harbor have long made this neck of New England's woods a popular draw for the rich and famous. The Rockefellers, Carnegies, and Vanderbilts all figure in the island's history, while Stephen King, Susan Sarandon, and John Travolta have been spotted in the area in more recent years. Stewart's luxurious estate sits beside Acadia National Park and overlooks Seal Harbor, affording her spectacular panoramas. "But my breath is still taken away by the glorious ocean view from the terrace at my home on Mount Desert Island in Maine," she told the outlet.
Marvel at Martha-approved gardens and delight in her favorite coastal Maine seafood
Over the years, Martha Stewart has fondly shared on TheMarthaBlog.com many of her favorite things to do and eat on her beloved Mount Desert Island. "We love nature – the hikes, the lakes, and the many picturesque views. And of course, all the great food from the local fisheries and restaurants, the farmers' markets, and my garden," she wrote in a blog post.
You might find Stewart exploring the endless meadows, romantic carriage roads, and splendid hiking trails at Little Long Pond, a dazzling and serene 1,400-acre wilderness that's open year-round. Little Long Pond is part of the Mount Desert Land and Garden Preserve, where you can wander the dreamy grounds of another favorite Stewart haunt, Asticou Azalea Garden. This expansive, meticulously manicured showplace pays homage to Japanese-inspired garden design and is brimming with colorful specimens like rhododendrons and azaleas. It's typically open from May through November. Stewart is a big fan of visiting in autumn when you can fawn over the peak fall foliage.
Gourmands in search of the freshest Maine seafood may also appreciate the fact that Stewart, a venerated author of untold cookbooks, is often spotted around town tucking into delicious, coastal meals. During the summer, Stewart and her family are known to frequent Beal's Lobster Pier, a casual, waterside seafood spot in Northeast Harbor, where she has even celebrated her birthday. She also digs the lobster roll and friendly staff at the laid-back, seafood eatery Docksider Restaurant. For upscale dining, Stewart has dined with friends on the beautifully-plated, Mediterranean dishes at Copita.
Explore Martha Stewart's favorite Acadia National Park trails, lakes, and beaches
Skylands sits at the end of a private, pink-gravel road right next to Acadia National Park, giving Martha Stewart sweet views and unfettered access to the postcard-worthy scenery of this unique national park. "I really enjoy Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island, Maine. It offers such a plethora of plants, rock formations, and beautiful views," she told USA Today. "I also love to hike The Ladder Trail. It's one of the oldest trails in Acadia." The 3-mile granite loop trail earns its name from a trio of ladders planted along its path, which ultimately leads hikers to astonishing ocean and island views from the peak of Dorr Mountain.
Another of Stewart's favorite places inside the 47,000-acre park is majestic Jordan Pond, an idyllic remnant of the Wisconsin Glacial Stage, which ended some 11,000 years ago. Jordan Pond is stunning and large, covering about 187 acres. You can frolic on the carriage roads surrounding the pond, wander over the Jordan Pond Bridge, and admire the pristine landscape, which Stewart notes features plantings by the landscape architect Beatrix Cadwalader Farrand, whose flair for horticulture led all the way to working at the White House.
If you fancy dipping your toes in the water, head over to Little Hunter's Beach, located on the southeast side of the park. The small, rustic beach occupies a rocky cove where Stewart is fond of visiting with her grandchildren, who love to play on the cornucopia of rocks. Note that this isn't a swimming beach, as the water temperature is permanently chilly and the undertow isn't swimmer-friendly. However, it's a wonderful place to cool your feet, take some beautiful photographs, and indulge in a little R&R.