How To Spot An Air Marshal (And Are They Really On Every Flight?)

It's good that things don't go awry on flights too often. Passengers can be tense, tired, bored, jetlagged, just plain antsy, or some mixture of the above, yet unruly-passenger incidents, as they are officially known, aren't that common. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there were only 1,621 unruly passenger reports in 2025, the lowest number since the pandemic, despite the 16 million-plus flights the FAA handles annually. So it might not feel like there's much of a need for peacekeepers in the air, but air marshals are sometimes stationed in the cabin, prepared to deal with certain threats when they arise.

The Federal Air Marshal Service is TSA's main arm of law enforcement, tasked with mitigating risks and tackling security issues aboard commercial aircraft. Though 9/11 caused significant intensification of airport security infrastructure, air marshals are a relic of a much older rage, first appearing under the title "Sky Marshals" in the 1960s, following a spate of high-profile hijackings. There were a little over 30 air marshals when the Twin Towers were hit, but the number has grown around 100-fold since, with 3,000 or more now in operation, according to figures reported in The New York Times and military lifestyle publication We Are The Mighty.

We Are The Mighty suggests that an air marshal is present on about 5% of flights, and they are more likely to be on flights heading into or out of Washington, D.C., or places experiencing sociopolitical instability, like countries on the United States' "Do Not Travel" list. However, air marshals don't typically intervene in basic unruly passenger situations — so if you commit one of the trivial offenses that can get you kicked off a plane, it probably won't be a marshal doing the kicking. Their main role is to neutralize severe threats, like physical violence and terrorism.