The Number Of Countries On The United States' 'Do Not Travel' List Just Keeps Growing In 2025

Burkina Faso's new Level 4 status as of May 2025 was issued for, according to the State Department website, "terrorism, crime, and kidnapping," and it warns that the U.S. government can't provide emergency services to U.S. citizens there. Hotels and restaurants are high on the list of possible terrorism targets. North Korea's Level 4 status was reissued for "the continuing serious risk of arrest, long-term detention, and the threat of wrongful detention of U.S. nationals." The site warns that you cannot use a U.S. passport to travel to, in, or through North Korea without special validation by the Secretary of State.

Myanmar, aka Burma's Level 4 status is due to, according to the State Department website, "armed conflict, the potential for civil unrest, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, poor health infrastructure, land mines and unexploded ordnance, crime, and wrongful detentions." Russia's risks include the war between Russia and Ukraine, harassment by security officials, terrorism, and arbitrary enforcement of local laws. U.S. citizens in the country are being told to leave immediately.

Somalia's dangers include "crime, terrorism, civil unrest, health, kidnapping, piracy, and lack of availability of routine consular services," and government employees in Somalia can't even leave the Mogadishu International Airport complex, which houses the U.S. Embassy. Venezuela's Level 4 status was reissued on May 12, 2025, to emphasize "extreme danger to U.S. citizens living in or traveling within the country." Reasons include "high risk of wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure." All of this said, you may be surprised to know that America itself is considered one of the least safe countries for women traveling solo. No matter where you travel, always practice good safety habits.