Utah's City Hidden In The Mountains Offers Golf And Small-Town Charm Near Salt Lake City
Utah's Wasatch Mountains harbor tranquil lakes, endless nature trails, world-class skiing, and a bevy of other outdoor recreation throughout the year. Tucked well within the rugged Wasatch Range, less than an hour away from Salt Lake City, Morgan City (more commonly referred to as Morgan) serves as a welcoming gateway to much of the surrounding adventure. The little pocket of the Beehive State sits right in the middle of a scenic basin, aptly called Morgan Valley. Morgan City is framed by several big peaks and divided by the winding waters of the Weber River, which offer plenty more opportunities for outdoor fun.
Home to about 4,500 residents, the rural community has a small-town feel, country backroads, open pastures, historic downtown blocks, and more. "I love Morgan because it's such a beautiful area and there's so much to do. You can go hiking or raft the river or even golf," one resident shared on Niche. "It's filled with so much love and character, and every season comes with the most gorgeous views, [from] fall colors to trees covered in so much snow."
Morgan was established in the 1860s, right along the Transcontinental Railroad line. Travelers nowadays can fly into the top-rated Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). Hotels in town are pretty scarce, but the Comfort Inn & Suites perched right off Interstate 84 has solid reviews on Tripadvisor and Google. Otherwise, you can pack your best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors and hunker down at a local campground.
Golfing among the Morgan peaks
Don't forget to bring along all the golf gear you need for the course when you come to Morgan, either. Round Valley Golf Course boasts fairways right along the snaking Weber River, just a few minutes outside of Morgan, Utah. The 18-hole course is available to the general public, no membership required. The greens stretch across the mountain valley for almost 7,000 yards, flanked by the sweeping mountains. "Fun course, well maintained," reads one review on Yelp. "Beautiful views of Morgan Valley. Pro shop is laid back and accommodating. Easy to schedule tee times. Reasonable rates. Overall an enjoyable experience for those looking to get out and play some golf."
As of the time of writing, it costs $17 for 9 holes and $26 for 18 holes during the weekdays, Mondays to Thursdays. You will have to shell out a few extra bucks to play the full course on Fridays and the weekend, as well as to rent a golf cart.
If you need to work on your swing, on-site golf lessons are available. A single session will cost you $50, or you can buy a trio of lessons for $120. And after a round on the course, you can camp on the greens. The spots don't have any hookups, but only cost $40 per night.
Explore in and around Morgan City
The streets of Morgan City, Utah, tell quite an interesting story. You can soak up Morgan's timeless charm in the historic downtown area. The heritage district boasts hundreds of old buildings, some dating back to the late 1800s. Admire the vintage architecture by taking a self-guided walking tour down one of Morgan's main corridors, Commercial Street.
The Preservation Utah Tours app, available via download, can help you navigate the tour and also provides a brief history of each landmark along the way. During your jaunt, be sure to pop into the old Morgan Train Depot, which doubles as a welcome and history center.
The local tour company Destination Sports also offers a handful of other curated outdoor excursions. Embark on a thrilling guided kayaking or rafting tour of the Weber River. If you'd prefer to forge ahead on dry land, you can opt to set off on a guided hiking trek across Morgan's rugged trails. Destination Sports notes on its website that inquiries about hiking beyond the city limits and into the surrounding mountains are very welcome, so be sure to let the company know if you want a more challenging, extensive trek.