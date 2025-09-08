This Airport Out West Has Been Named As The Best In The United States

Depending on your destination, your airport experience can vary dramatically. Some airports are so remarkable that they feel like a tourist attraction before you even step outside the terminal, while others provide a world-class experience that makes your travels quite efficient. AirHelp, an airline compensation company, ranked airports worldwide in 2025 with data taken from each one's on-time performance, customer opinion, and food and shops. One American air hub stood out above the rest, rounding out the top 10 airports in the world at No. 8: Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

AirHelp measured its findings by looking at the number of on-time journeys, surveying thousands of passengers in more than 58 countries to rate airport staff, cleanliness, and queue times based on recent trips. Food and shopping facilities were also rated to assess the overall traveler experience. In fact, out of more than 22,000 reviews on Google, the public has even rated the SLC travel hub above 4 stars. Many praise the airport for its modern, clean vibe and unique decor. With high ratings from travelers and thoughtful amenities throughout, SLC sets a standard for what an innovative and pleasant airport experience should be.