This Airport Out West Has Been Named As The Best In The United States
Depending on your destination, your airport experience can vary dramatically. Some airports are so remarkable that they feel like a tourist attraction before you even step outside the terminal, while others provide a world-class experience that makes your travels quite efficient. AirHelp, an airline compensation company, ranked airports worldwide in 2025 with data taken from each one's on-time performance, customer opinion, and food and shops. One American air hub stood out above the rest, rounding out the top 10 airports in the world at No. 8: Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).
AirHelp measured its findings by looking at the number of on-time journeys, surveying thousands of passengers in more than 58 countries to rate airport staff, cleanliness, and queue times based on recent trips. Food and shopping facilities were also rated to assess the overall traveler experience. In fact, out of more than 22,000 reviews on Google, the public has even rated the SLC travel hub above 4 stars. Many praise the airport for its modern, clean vibe and unique decor. With high ratings from travelers and thoughtful amenities throughout, SLC sets a standard for what an innovative and pleasant airport experience should be.
What you can expect at Salt Lake City International Airport
With all of the snowcapped peaks below you, Salt Lake City International Airport is one of those airports you'll want to have a window seat flying into, but it also offers a range of traveler-friendly amenities. From modern lounges and efficient security lines to various food options and boutique shops, SLC combines functionality with style. It's an airport that makes both arrivals and departures simple to navigate, setting a high bar for efficiency without sacrificing comfort. In fact, its website even has an estimated clock for security screening times, so you can plan more accurately when you need to arrive.
Travelers can dine at a variety of eateries, from Gourmandise Euro Diner and Bakery to Corner Brew Pub, as well as coffee shops and grab-and-go options. Boutique stores and well-known retailers make shopping easy, while spacious seating areas and charging stations ensure comfort for those waiting between flights. The airport also emphasizes convenience and accessibility, with clear signage, helpful staff, and services tailored to families and business travelers alike. Whether it's the art installations reflecting Utah's culture or the smooth, organized terminals, SLC delivers an experience that's both efficient and enjoyable. Want to learn about more iconic travel hubs? Check out the most luxurious airports in the world, according to research.