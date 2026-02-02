One Of California's Richest Gold-Mining Settlements Brims With A Historic Hotel And Small-Town Charm

There's gold in them thar hills... well, figuratively. The ore that sparked the American West's Gold Rush is mostly long gone, but California is still dotted with tiny towns left over from the mid-19th-century, when families and fortune-makers alike headed west in search of lucrative livelihoods. Some of those towns faded into ghost towns when gold — or other mineable ores — ran out. Others held on, reinventing themselves as destination hubs for outdoor enthusiasts and history lovers — like Mariposa, a former Gold Rush town that now serves as a gateway to Yosemite. One of the most well-preserved settlements from the era is Mokelumne Hill, a designated California Historical Landmark located in the backcountry of the Sierra Nevada foothills along scenic Highway 49 with a current population of just over 1,000.

Highway 49 is also known as the Golden Chain Highway for the string of Gold Rush towns it connects, including Placerville, with its boutiques full of art and antiques. Mokelumne Hill — or "Moke Hill," as it's known locally – has become a popular stop for visitors exploring the region. With historic hotels, museums, a gallery, hiking, nearby whitewater rafting on the Mokelumne River, plus a local winery and cidery, it deserves a gold star on your next California road trip itinerary.

The name Mokelumne Hill (pronounced muh-KUH-lum-nee) comes from the Miwok tribe that once roamed California's Central Valley. During the Gold Rush, they were key traders for early settlers as Mokelumne Hill grew into one of the largest towns in the Mother Lode, also serving as the Calaveras County seat at the time. Today, Mokelumne Hill sits about 130 miles (a two- to three-hour drive) east of San Francisco and 57 miles southeast of Sacramento, making it a surprisingly easy side quest if you're visiting either major metro area.