California's Iconic Road Trip Connects Charming Gold Country Towns With Wildly Scenic Sierra Nevada Backcountry

Rev the engines, ready the cool bags, and check the oil gauges — California awaits, folks! The third-largest state in the U.S. rolls through lush rainforests and sun-cracked deserts, wild canyons and snow-capped peaks. It's not for nothing that it's considered a veritable mecca for car trippers. Come here to weave along idyllic roads through California wine country or to bathe in hot springs under the gaze of the mountains on U.S. Route 39. Or, come to thread along the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada on a route that's been hailed as one of the finest in the state: Highway 49.

State Route 49 runs all the way from the towns of Oakhurst in the south to Vinton in the north. Between those, it clocks up a whopping 294 miles as it knits together a plethora of some of the most historically rich settlements in the state. There's more than a dozen enthralling Gold Rush towns to get through. That means saloons that feel plucked from a Clint Eastwood flick, 19th-century inns turned boutique hotels, and a steady stream of Golden State history.

But it's not only the past that's present on the incredible Highway 49. The mountains creep close here, too. In fact, it's possible to begin or end your journey amid the soaring granite monoliths of Yosemite National Park, which is a mere 25 miles from the southern terminus of the route. As you drive north toward Vinton, you'll breeze by the roaring whitewater of the South Fork of the American River in Coloma, offshoot roads that lead the way to the sleeping-giant sequoia forests of the Calaveras Big Trees State Park, and even the twisted summits of the 8,591-foot-high Sierra Buttes.