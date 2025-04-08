California's 'Gateway To Yosemite' Is A Charming Gold Rush Town Full Of History, Shops, And Trails

Southern California often gets all the love and attention, but another great travel destination can be found in one of the Golden State's most underrated, adventure-filled, mountainous havens up north. The region is home to numerous natural spaces dotted with scenic hills and ridges, from Northern California's largest state park, Henry W. Coe, to the towering granite cliffs of Yosemite National Park. For those keen on seeing the latter, the quaint town of Mariposa is an excellent choice. Known as the "Gateway to Yosemite," the charming community sits about 30 miles outside of the national park, serving as a great hub from which to explore the area.

Mariposa, which is tucked away in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, is rich with history. The site served as the home of Indigenous tribes, including the Southern and Central Miwok, for thousands of years before Spanish conquistadors made landfall in the early 19th century. They named the region "Las Mariposas" — Spanish for "the butterflies" — after being swarmed by swaths of the colorful winged insects during their trek. The name stuck decades later when settlers arrived in the area during the California Gold Rush.

Although the town was officially founded way back in 1850, visitors today can still see remnants of Mariposa's storied past around every corner. And for the adventurous at heart, the surrounding wilderness areas provide visitors access to countless trailheads and breathtaking views for an unforgettable Northern California getaway not easily forgotten.