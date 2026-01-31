The Electrician's Tool You'll Always Want To Keep In Your RV, According To Campers

Operating an RV requires a level of self-reliance, such as learning budget-friendly secrets to keep your RV warm or choosing the right sealants to fix leaky windows and seams. Campers have many systems that require monitoring and maintenance, and perhaps the most mystifying of these is the electrical system. When queried on Reddit as to what tools were must-haves when on the road, one commenter replied, "A multimeter. Indispensable with any electrical issues."

A multimeter is a tool that can help you diagnose electrical issues without needing an engineering degree. It's a device with a display and two probes, positive and negative, that can measure multiple electric properties, including voltage, current, and resistance. They come in many models, from basic and cheap to advanced and expensive. For the tests you'll likely be conducting on your RV, a basic model will suffice. You should consider getting digital over analog as they're easier to read, quicker, and more precise.

While a multimeter isn't a tool that actually fixes anything, it allows you to test components and narrow down problems while troubleshooting. For example, if you aren't getting power to the AC outlets in your RV, the multimeter allows you to test the outlet, the circuit breaker or fuse, the wire, the inverter, the battery, or the shorepower outlet separately to find where the issue lies. As you'll be dealing with batteries and electrical currents, be sure to take proper precautions to stay safe.