Between Indy And Lexington Is Indiana's Scenic State Park For Paddling, Trails, And Camping

You don't have to go far to get supplies for a day of paddling in Versailles State Park. You can rent them in the park. At the time of this writing, you can get kayaks, both solo and tandem, canoes, and rowboats with pricing by the hour and for a full day. You can get permits for both motorized and non-motorized boats as well, and do some fishing if that's the perfect relaxation activity for you. The pool, which is open in the summer and has a small entrance fee, has a kid's area, as well as diving boards and a curved water slide for a day of swimming fun. There is an area to change as well. Versailles State Park has some fun events during the year like fireworks, flea markets, and festivals.

If you like hiking, there are a number of trails to explore. The Orchard Trail is a moderate 2.3-mile loop with a 278-foot elevation gain, and if you're quiet, you may be able to spot some wildlife. You can take Versailles Trail 3,2,1 Loop, which is a moderate 5.6 miles with a 488-foot elevation gain. It's great for birding, and you can mountain bike here as well. You can also bring your leashed dog with you. The Versailles Old Forest Loop is a moderate 2.9 miles with a 308-foot gain. However, this one is only for hikers. It also has trailhead restrooms and is near the campsite. Speaking of camping, there are plenty of sites with electricity, with several specific to equestrians, as well as youth tent sites so you can stay overnight. Finally, the state park is around 20 miles away from Batesville, Indiana, full of German charm and natural beauty if you'd like to extend your vacation a bit.