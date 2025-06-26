America's 'Horse Capital' Is A Southern Foodie City Full Of Friendly Charm And Endless Outdoor Adventures

Louisville may be home to the Kentucky Derby, but Lexington is home to Horse Country. With 450 horse farms in the surrounding Bluegrass region, you'll find an array of equestrian destinations to explore. One of the best ways to get up close and personal with the majestic mammals is by booking a horse farm tour. Located along the backroads of Lexington, Darby Dan Farm offers private tours, where you can see stately stallions roaming the elegant equestrian estate where scenes from the 2010 horse-racing drama "Secretariat" were filmed.

If you want to hop in the saddle, head to Kentucky Horse Park, which offers 35-minute guided trail rides and pony rides for tiny equestrians. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Monday, the facility hosts daily horse-drawn trolley tours at 10 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. in case you'd rather let someone else take the reins.

Hit the race tracks at Keeneland, a sprawling wonderland of world-class thoroughbreds with annual races in April and October. Starting at just $7 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $10 from Friday through Sunday, get your trackside ticket to heart-pounding races featuring some of the fastest horses and nimblest jockeys in the country — and don't forget to don your best derby hat.