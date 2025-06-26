America's 'Horse Capital' Is A Southern Foodie City Full Of Friendly Charm And Endless Outdoor Adventures
If you love horses, bites, bourbon, and the beautiful outdoors, there's one Kentucky city you can't afford to miss. Situated about 80 miles east of Louisville, a buzzing foodie haven of trendy shops and Southern hospitality, Lexington is nicknamed the "Horse Capital of the World," boasting a treasure trove of thoroughbred farms and racetracks for equine enthusiasts. Ranked the second friendliest city in the U.S. by the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, Lexington's welcoming, small-town atmosphere is also the perfect place to wine — or bourbon — and dine.
Nestled about an hour from the famous Bourbon Capital of the World, Bardstown, you'll find an abundance of sip-worthy whiskeys to enjoy while drinking in the lush, rolling landscapes of Lexington. A culinary paradise, the restaurants in Lexington are worth sinking your teeth into, with an emphasis on farm-to-table fare and Southern comfort classics. Ideal for outdoor adventures as well, a leisurely drive from Lexington will transport you to a playground of scenic wonders like the Red River Gorge. If you're jonesing for an idyllic Southern retreat, saddle up and head to Lexington.
Horsing around in Lexington
Louisville may be home to the Kentucky Derby, but Lexington is home to Horse Country. With 450 horse farms in the surrounding Bluegrass region, you'll find an array of equestrian destinations to explore. One of the best ways to get up close and personal with the majestic mammals is by booking a horse farm tour. Located along the backroads of Lexington, Darby Dan Farm offers private tours, where you can see stately stallions roaming the elegant equestrian estate where scenes from the 2010 horse-racing drama "Secretariat" were filmed.
If you want to hop in the saddle, head to Kentucky Horse Park, which offers 35-minute guided trail rides and pony rides for tiny equestrians. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Monday, the facility hosts daily horse-drawn trolley tours at 10 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. in case you'd rather let someone else take the reins.
Hit the race tracks at Keeneland, a sprawling wonderland of world-class thoroughbreds with annual races in April and October. Starting at just $7 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $10 from Friday through Sunday, get your trackside ticket to heart-pounding races featuring some of the fastest horses and nimblest jockeys in the country — and don't forget to don your best derby hat.
Bourbon, bites, and the beautiful outdoors in Lexington
Beyond Lexington's unbridled horse scene is its vibrant bourbon culture. As a mecca for world-class whiskey, there are 17 bourbon distilleries to sip into, including downtown's Fresh Bourbon Distillery. Starting at $25, book a tasting tour where you can craft your own sweet and smoky cocktails in an elegantly appointed bar. Sample from the largest bourbon collection in the state at Bluegrass Tavern, a timeless bar with stiff old fashioneds and local brews on tap.
To soak up the libations, bite into Lexington's delicious dining scene. One of the most popular restaurants is the Rackhouse Tavern. Tucked into the historic Campbell House Hotel near downtown, the mouth-watering dinner menu includes Southern classics like chicken and waffles doused in bourbon-smoked maple syrup and juicy 16-ounce prime striploin steaks. For award-winning barbecue, grab a table at Red State BBQ, a roadside favorite known to draw in famous diners like Dennis Quaid.
Of course, no trip to Lexington is complete without exploring its beautiful backyard. Surrounded by the picturesque Bluegrass Region, there are plenty of outdoor activities to delight in. For pulse-pumping adventures, embark on a zip-lining canopy tour with Boone Creek Outdoors amidst the natural beauty of the Boone Creek Limestone Gorge. Situated about 70 miles east of Lexington, you'll find the awe-inspiring Red River Gorge, a geological wonder of sandstone cliffs carved into the Daniel Boone National Forest with an abundance of hiking trails, rock climbing spots, and an abandoned limestone mine that's a surreal paddler's paradise.