Hands-Down The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants To Visit In Galveston, Texas, According To Reviews

While we often associate Texas with open plains, sagebrush, cowboys, and beef brisket barbecue, its Gulf Coast is one of America's great seaside playgrounds. The Lone Star State boasts more than 350 miles of coastline featuring soft sand beaches, idyllic barrier islands, and under-the-radar destinations known for their boardwalks and chill vibes. It's also a haven for outdoor recreation such as surfing, kayaking, birding, and fishing, as well as a region where you can find some terrific seafood.

That's right, the Texas Gulf Coast is widely celebrated for its fish, shrimp, oysters, and blue crab. Specifically, the city of Galveston — home to a beautiful, underrated, and uncrowded beach — is the perfect place to get down with it all. Better yet, this port town sits just 50 miles from Houston, making it an ideal gateway to the Gulf, with restaurants serving up the ocean's bounty in its freshest form.

The question is, where do you begin? You'll find scores of seafood joints in Galveston ranging from simple shrimp shacks to upscale eateries, and while it's not hard to get a good meal at most, a handful of them truly stand out. Here are the top five, based on the reviews they've garnered online.