Hands-Down The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants To Visit In Galveston, Texas, According To Reviews
While we often associate Texas with open plains, sagebrush, cowboys, and beef brisket barbecue, its Gulf Coast is one of America's great seaside playgrounds. The Lone Star State boasts more than 350 miles of coastline featuring soft sand beaches, idyllic barrier islands, and under-the-radar destinations known for their boardwalks and chill vibes. It's also a haven for outdoor recreation such as surfing, kayaking, birding, and fishing, as well as a region where you can find some terrific seafood.
That's right, the Texas Gulf Coast is widely celebrated for its fish, shrimp, oysters, and blue crab. Specifically, the city of Galveston — home to a beautiful, underrated, and uncrowded beach — is the perfect place to get down with it all. Better yet, this port town sits just 50 miles from Houston, making it an ideal gateway to the Gulf, with restaurants serving up the ocean's bounty in its freshest form.
The question is, where do you begin? You'll find scores of seafood joints in Galveston ranging from simple shrimp shacks to upscale eateries, and while it's not hard to get a good meal at most, a handful of them truly stand out. Here are the top five, based on the reviews they've garnered online.
Seahorse Grill
Local favorite Seahorse Grill sits in a nondescript little strip mall — but what it lacks in bells and whistles, it makes up for in down-home, seafood-centric fare. The simple dining room features plastic chairs at basic tables and blue walls adorned with sculptures of colorful fish, reminding patrons of why they're there.
Like many seafood joints in Texas, shrimp feature prominently on the menu, from appetizers to entrées. The mozzarella and jalapeño-stuffed, bacon-wrapped shrimp kisses are "just too good to describe," according to Waves Magazine Galveston, while the deep-fried shrimp jammers are stuffed with a three-cheese blend and jalapeño. There are also shrimp po' boys, shrimp baskets, shrimp dinner plates, and — this being Texas — shrimp and fish tacos. Other seafood items include a flounder sandwich and tuna salad, though Seahorse Grill also serves pizzas, burgers, pork chops, and other land-based dishes. The restaurant also has the added bonus of being tucked away from the touristy Seawall, giving it a proper local feel without the crowds.
"Small quaint cafe in an out of the way strip mall with some of the best seafood we've ever eaten!" raved one reviewer on Tripadvisor. Meanwhile, another remarked, "The building looks a little rough, but the food is fantastic. The menu has a lot of variety, and everything we tried was great. We would definitely eat there again."
Shark Shack
With vivid tropical murals gracing the walls and a laid-back, beachy ambiance, Shark Shack could just as well be in Hawaii or Key West rather than on the Gulf Coast of Texas. Situated in Galveston's Historic Strand District near the cruise ship docks, this spot gets a lot of tourist traffic — but that doesn't stop it from delivering top-notch seafood. "The food was great! Fresh, yummy and fast!" a former patron wrote in a five-star Yelp review. Another shared a similar sentiment, writing: "Food was made from fresh catch and sauces were made in house. Flavors were outstanding."
The menu at Shark Shack features starters such as shark bites — bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with cheese — and Cajun shrimp fondue. Seafood entrées include Baja fish or shrimp tacos, Texas redfish tacos, English-style fish and chips, coconut shrimp, French Quarter redfish, and seafood platters built around the catch of the day. The fact that Shark Shack emphasizes locally caught seafood such as redfish and has a reputation for quality helps set it apart from some of the paint-by-numbers spots in an otherwise touristy part of town, something acknowledged by many reviewers online.
"The food here is absolutely incredible!!" raved one diner on Google. "Everything made fresh with the highest attention to detail... This place truly is next level with the food and service. The atmosphere is fun and inviting. I will definitely be back when I am back in Galveston again."
Shuck's Tavern & Oyster Bar
As the name suggests, Shuck's Tavern & Oyster Bar is all about the bivalve that many find not only delicious, but also believe to be an aphrodisiac. Shuck's declares that "oysters are our passion," sourcing these shellfish exclusively from the East Coast, and from local Gulf waters when in season during the winter. The intimate space has room for just a few tables and a long bar — making for a cozy experience — and, in addition to cocktails, it boasts an impressive wine list.
As far as oysters go, they're served raw by the dozen, though you'll need to check their daily board for varieties and prices. For diners who prefer their shellfish cooked, grilled oysters are available in four styles: Rockefeller, with spinach, bacon, and parmesan; parmesan panko, using garlic butter, cheese, herbs, and panko breading; toreado, served with pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeño; and scampi, alongside garlic butter, herbs, and chives. Shuck's also serves seafood-focused entrées, such as blackened Gulf red snapper, along with sandwiches like lobster rolls and po' boys. Meanwhile, appetizers include standouts like snapper ceviche and their much-vaunted mussels, and there are a few non-seafood selections for those craving land-based protein.
This establishment has racked up a lot of praise online, with ratings other restaurants can only dream of. In a five-star review on Google, a recent visitor gushed, "Coming from an OYSTER LOVER, Shucks Tavern and Oyster Bar did NOT disappoint... I ordered a dozen raw sampler and I was so in love and in my ultimate happy place!" Yelp reviewers have been similarly enthusiastic, with one writing: "Highly recommended for seafood ... Overall this is an excellent place to have and Galveston is lucky to have it."
Fish Company Taco
Fish Company Taco is a hole-in-the-wall joint nestled on a side street off the touristy Seawall Boulevard, and it just may be "Galveston's best-kept food secret" — at least according to a Tripadvisor reviewer who also described the eatery's fare as "exquisite, artisan food brimming with originality, quality, and freshness." With stratospheric ratings on all three major online review sites — Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google — you may be asking yourself: what's all the fuss about?
As the name suggests, the restaurant specializes in seafood tacos — in fact, that's pretty much all it does. While there are several flavor options available — ranging from Dirty South (corn relish, Zapp's Cajun crawtators, pimiento cheese) to Empire (Hunan-style BBQ sauce and cilantro), Vietnamese, Korean, and classic Baja — there are only three fillings to choose from: catch of the day, Gulf shrimp, or vegetarian. The eatery also uses only fresh tortillas made from non-GMO Mexican heirloom corn masa harina.
This simplicity is what makes Fish Company Taco work. It doesn't try to do too much, focusing instead on a few specific, well-executed dishes. Beyond its streamlined menu, the restaurant is also very flexible, working only with the fish available each morning. "That's always kind of the exciting part," chef and owner Dayatra Myers told Texas Monthly. "That five-taco menu never feels tired. It always feels different every day."
Vargas Cut & Catch
Like others on this list, Vargas Cut & Catch isn't exclusively a seafood restaurant. In fact, it's at least 50% a steakhouse — the "cut," with options ranging from tenderloin filet to New York strip, rib eye, and several cuts of Wagyu — with an equally strong seafood offering, the "catch." Just a survey of the appetizers tells you everything you need to know: jumbo shrimp cocktail, snow crab martini, scallops with jumbo lump crab, oysters Rockefeller, and lobster deviled eggs and tempura.
The seafood entrées include Alaskan king crab legs, Gulf red snapper, scallops, ahi, and plenty of shrimp, making it an ideal spot for a splurge-worthy surf and turf. Besides the steak and seafood, there's also an array of sides, soups, and salads, alongside an impressive wine list. And unlike the beach-bum vibes seen at so many of Galveston's other seafood joints, Vargas is an upscale establishment with a strict dress code. This means button-up shirts for men, and "no shorts, hats, T-shirts, or any beachwear, gym attire, athletic apparel, [or] revealing clothing" for customers of any gender. "Please dress as your elegant selves," they request on their website.
Vargas Cut & Catch garners some of the highest ratings among Galveston seafood restaurants when factoring in the number of reviews, with glowing praise across several platforms. "One of the best restaurants you will ever go to. Excellent service and fantastic food," wrote a previous patron on Yelp. And in a Tripadvisor review titled "Outstanding!," another satisfied customer wrote, "The service was perfect. The food was outstanding. We will definitely be back." Finally, on Google, one reviewer offered these words in her five-star write-up: "Amazing experience! Upscale, classy decor, friendly staff, and the food is beyond delish."
Methodology
Galveston is bursting with excellent seafood restaurants, so narrowing it down to the hands-down five best according to reviews meant we had to crunch some numbers. In order to make this list, we looked at rankings across three major restaurant review platforms: Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor. From there, we took the ratings from each site and combined them to establish a mean score. As a general baseline, three of the restaurants had to have at least 1,000 reviews on Google, as well as more than 300 on Yelp and Tripadvisor, respectively.
That said, we also wanted to include one or two newer establishments that may have not yet garnered thousands of reviews, but still stood out for their quality nonetheless. Finally, we also looked at reviews on blogs and in the media to help guide our decisions. However, in the end, the numbers spoke for themselves — and this list reflects that.