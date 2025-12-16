Texas' Underrated Galveston Beach Has Peaceful Vibes, Few Crowds, And Coastal Views
When people think of Texas, it's usually cowboy boots, spurs, six-shooters, and saloon doors that swing both ways. Yet the Lone Star State also has one of the country's most overlooked coastlines. It's worthy of an extraordinary road trip full of beaches, nature, and cozy stays. Galveston offers a natural bookend to the trip, and one of the state's most underrated beaches — the aptly-named Sunny Beach. Its coastal views are an ideal escape, offering peaceful vibes and coastal views. It's the perfect sampler for a getaway on the Texas coast.
You won't have to search too hard to find accommodations. Galveston Island, the immaculate Gulf Coast city that's home to Sunny Beach, is chock full of hotels that are a short drive away. Rooms can be found for a little over $100 per night and higher, depending on when you visit. If you're not lucky enough to be within driving distance, hop on a flight to the nearest major travel hub, Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, which is about an hour and 20 minutes drive away.
While there, check out Galveston's massive seawall, a 17-foot-high behemoth that protects over 10 miles of shoreline, specifically the residential areas north of Sunny Beach. Birders should check out the island's protected habitats, which showcase migrations and unique wildlife. Be sure to time your visit properly. The beach experiences an uptick in visitors outside the workweek, so be prepared to compete for ideal spots during the weekend. You'll have plenty to do while there. Or nothing to do. Both are fine.
A peaceful Gulf Coast vista
Sunny Beach's location, somewhat south of Galveston Island's more developed areas, leaves it a bit detached from the crowds. Once there, you'll be met by a joyfully stark expanse of sand. No inflatables. No bathhouses or over-the-top entertainment options. That makes it the perfect place to sneak away for some peace, quiet, and relaxation. "We stayed in a nearby beach house and spent time over three days on this beach," one visitor wrote on TripAdvisor. "It was quiet and much less crowded than right in Galveston, and everyone had a great time. It's definitely a great spot to get your beach fix without being in an overly packed beach." The view's not too shabby either.
For a panoramic vista of the Gulf Coast accompanied by a highball or beer, stop by Woody's Beach Bar, just off the beach. If all that beachfront hanging and drinking worked up an appetite, head over to Cooper's Landing, a quick stroll away. The menu focuses, naturally, on seafood. Try the red snapper and crab cakes. Or, just hop across the bridge connecting Galveston to the mainland and stop by Texas City, famed for its crave-worthy seafood. Of course, you can bring equipment with you or the requisite volleyball. But a book and a folding chair will likely be just as useful. Be sure to bring sunblock, leave the glass bottles at home (they're not allowed), and enjoy the peaceful view.