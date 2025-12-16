Texas' Underrated Galveston Beach Has Peaceful Vibes, Few Crowds, And Coastal Views

When people think of Texas, it's usually cowboy boots, spurs, six-shooters, and saloon doors that swing both ways. Yet the Lone Star State also has one of the country's most overlooked coastlines. It's worthy of an extraordinary road trip full of beaches, nature, and cozy stays. Galveston offers a natural bookend to the trip, and one of the state's most underrated beaches — the aptly-named Sunny Beach. Its coastal views are an ideal escape, offering peaceful vibes and coastal views. It's the perfect sampler for a getaway on the Texas coast.

You won't have to search too hard to find accommodations. Galveston Island, the immaculate Gulf Coast city that's home to Sunny Beach, is chock full of hotels that are a short drive away. Rooms can be found for a little over $100 per night and higher, depending on when you visit. If you're not lucky enough to be within driving distance, hop on a flight to the nearest major travel hub, Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, which is about an hour and 20 minutes drive away.

While there, check out Galveston's massive seawall, a 17-foot-high behemoth that protects over 10 miles of shoreline, specifically the residential areas north of Sunny Beach. Birders should check out the island's protected habitats, which showcase migrations and unique wildlife. Be sure to time your visit properly. The beach experiences an uptick in visitors outside the workweek, so be prepared to compete for ideal spots during the weekend. You'll have plenty to do while there. Or nothing to do. Both are fine.