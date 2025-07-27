Texas' Bustling Gulf Coast Barrier Island Offers Idyllic Beachy Bike Rides, Seafood, And Serene Swims
You probably already know that Galveston, Texas, is one of the most charming beach towns in America. With some of America's best family-friendly beaches and its one-time status as the wealthiest city in the country, Galveston is a worthwhile destination for outdoorsy travelers and history buffs alike. But did you know that the city is located on a barrier island that has much to love beyond the downtown area? Biking around the island, you'll find excellent seafood and quiet places for a serene swim.
Galveston Island is a 32-mile-long stretch of land along the Texas Gulf Coast, about 50 miles southeast of Houston. Galveston Island State Park is the place to be for those seeking a peek at southeast Texas's native flora and fauna. The Duck Lake viewing area is an excellent place to see water birds such as spoonbills, herons, and pelicans. Though there's an inviting beach, it's not recommended to swim at the park, as there are no lifeguards, but there can be plenty of jellyfish.
Many of the best swimming spots are highly trafficked, including East Beach, beloved by adults who enjoy the fact that alcohol is permitted, and the 10 miles of Seawall Beaches that border the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier. The latter boasts the nation's longest unbroken stretch of sidewalk, perfect for biking or leisurely walks.
Seafood on Galveston Island
If you're on the hunt for fresh seafood, Galveston is the place to be. Gaido's Seafood Restaurant is a true perennial. Opened in 1911, everyone in the Houston area is familiar with its fish-shaped logo, and many make frequent pilgrimages to the historic eatery. In 2025, the warhorse proved that it's still fresh with a James Beard Foundation America's Classic award. Diners are best served by starting with oysters picked in Galveston Bay. There are 10 different preparations, including charcoal-grilled and finished with garlic butter and cheese, or baked with shrimp, cream, sherry, and a layer of cheddar.
Katie's Seafood Market has been a standby for locals buying fresh fish for more than two decades. Since 2019, the seafood shack has become even more of a destination thanks to its adjacent restaurant. The creative menu includes snapper wings, presented much like their poultry-based cousin, including the option to get them coated in Buffalo sauce. Don't let anyone tell you that fish and dairy don't go together. At Katie's, seafood nachos feature crispy chips buried in shrimp and chimichurri-grilled fish, an Asiago and pepper jack blend, and crema. Save room for the sizzling grouper and Texas Gulf shrimp platter, a take on fajitas that also includes jumbo lump crab.
For something a little more relaxed, there's a pair of Shrimp 'N Stuff locations ready to serve up disarmingly inexpensive fried seafood and po' boys. There are 10 different fillings for the sandwiches. Pro tip: Pick the oyster combo po' boy, filled with the briny bivalves, then change it up with additions such as crawfish tails, shrimp salad, or crab balls. The original Shrimp 'N Stuff debuted in 1976, and it's proven to be a tradition for many Galveston visitors.
Planning a visit to Galveston Island
When's the best time to visit Galveston Island? You might have to plan for Galveston's risky hurricane season, which officially takes place from June 1 through November 30. It was during the peak of the season (August and September) in 1900 that the island was struck by a Category 4 hurricane, leaving the once-thriving city decimated. Earlier in the summer, guests will usually be able to soak up the sun in safety. Fortunately, the southeast Texas heat means that Galveston is an excellent place to visit even in shoulder season, with temperatures ranging from 65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit in the spring and 67 to 78 degrees in the fall.
To access Galveston Island, it's best to fly into the smaller of Houston's two airports, William P. Hobby. It is in the southern part of the city, and only about 40 miles from the island. From there, rent a car or take an Uber or Lyft to your hotel.
The most appealing place to stay is the Grand Galvez, which opened in 1911 as Hotel Galvez. The historic lodging is famed for its luxe Sunday brunch buffet, but also its bright rooms with views of the Gulf. With its location just off the seawall, you'll be enjoying biking along the beaches and more than your fair share of seafood just after check-in.