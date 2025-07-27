Texas' Bustling Gulf Coast Barrier Island Offers Idyllic Beachy Bike Rides, Seafood, And Serene Swims

You probably already know that Galveston, Texas, is one of the most charming beach towns in America. With some of America's best family-friendly beaches and its one-time status as the wealthiest city in the country, Galveston is a worthwhile destination for outdoorsy travelers and history buffs alike. But did you know that the city is located on a barrier island that has much to love beyond the downtown area? Biking around the island, you'll find excellent seafood and quiet places for a serene swim.

Galveston Island is a 32-mile-long stretch of land along the Texas Gulf Coast, about 50 miles southeast of Houston. Galveston Island State Park is the place to be for those seeking a peek at southeast Texas's native flora and fauna. The Duck Lake viewing area is an excellent place to see water birds such as spoonbills, herons, and pelicans. Though there's an inviting beach, it's not recommended to swim at the park, as there are no lifeguards, but there can be plenty of jellyfish.

Many of the best swimming spots are highly trafficked, including East Beach, beloved by adults who enjoy the fact that alcohol is permitted, and the 10 miles of Seawall Beaches that border the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier. The latter boasts the nation's longest unbroken stretch of sidewalk, perfect for biking or leisurely walks.