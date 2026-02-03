Kansas City's Vibrant Art District Has Highly Walkable Streets With Local Brews And Bites

Kansas City may be known as Barbecue Capital of the World, but the city has more to offer, whether you're up for a foodie adventure, a historic tour, or just exploring the city. In fact, there are over a dozen neighborhoods that each have their own personality and KC flavor. If you're a patron of the arts, one of the best places to explore is the Crossroads Arts District. The walkable district is a gallery haven with over 400 artists and 100 studios. In addition to being a go-to destination for creatives, the district has a thriving community of local breweries, restaurants, and boutique shops.

While Crossroads was originally part of the Midtown neighborhood, it gradually formed its own identity. Before it was the arts district, the area was home to Film Row, where Hollywood studios established distribution centers. After the industry moved out of Kansas City, artists like Jim Leedy turned the empty warehouses into art studios, galleries, and creative spaces.

If you're in the city, traveling to the district is pretty easy, as there are two KC Streetcar stops in Crossroads — one on 16th Street and one on 19th Street. If you're coming from further away, it's only about a 30-minute drive to Crossroads from Kansas International Airport.