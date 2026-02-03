Kansas City's Vibrant Art District Has Highly Walkable Streets With Local Brews And Bites
Kansas City may be known as Barbecue Capital of the World, but the city has more to offer, whether you're up for a foodie adventure, a historic tour, or just exploring the city. In fact, there are over a dozen neighborhoods that each have their own personality and KC flavor. If you're a patron of the arts, one of the best places to explore is the Crossroads Arts District. The walkable district is a gallery haven with over 400 artists and 100 studios. In addition to being a go-to destination for creatives, the district has a thriving community of local breweries, restaurants, and boutique shops.
While Crossroads was originally part of the Midtown neighborhood, it gradually formed its own identity. Before it was the arts district, the area was home to Film Row, where Hollywood studios established distribution centers. After the industry moved out of Kansas City, artists like Jim Leedy turned the empty warehouses into art studios, galleries, and creative spaces.
If you're in the city, traveling to the district is pretty easy, as there are two KC Streetcar stops in Crossroads — one on 16th Street and one on 19th Street. If you're coming from further away, it's only about a 30-minute drive to Crossroads from Kansas International Airport.
What to do in the Crossroads Arts District, Kansas City
Once you're there, you won't have to worry much about transport, as the neighborhood is the third-most-walkable in Kansas City, according to Walk Score. One recommendation on Reddit mentions that if you walk between 18th Street and 22nd Street, you'll find most of the studios and galleries in the district.
One of the district's biggest events is First Fridays celebration, which you can check out on (you guessed it) the first Friday of every month. The celebration started in 2000 and features over 70 shops, studios, and galleries that open their doors, with many staying open well into the night. According to KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station, one of the must-see galleries is the Leedy‑Voulkos Art Center. There are also plenty of murals to check out on Art Alley, located between Baltimore and Wyandotte from 18th Street to Southwest Boulevard. These include the Kansas City I'm So In Love mural and the #KCLoves mural, which happen to be within a 10-minute walk of each other.
Beyond the galleries, the district is also home to a number of live music and performance venues. Some spots of note include the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and The Bird Comedy Theater. For those craving some music to end the day, the Green Lady Lounge and the Black Dolphin are jazz clubs that come recommended by KCUR.
Where to eat and drink in the Crossroads
Fuel up for your trip with a visit to the local dining spots in Crossroads. If you need a caffeine fix, Mildred's is the spot for coffee and a good breakfast sandwich. A review on Yelp says, "Mildred's is that girl. What a great spot to grab breakfast at before heading back to STL." KCtoday's neighborhood guide also recommends trying a slice of pizza from Grinders.
Crossroads is also known for its breweries and distilleries. You can do a walkable bar crawl that starts with Torn Label Brewing Company on Campbell Street, followed by City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen on Holmes Street, Border Brewing Company on East 18th Street, and Brewery Emperial on Oak Street. Looking for something a little different? There's Mean Mule Distilling Co., which focuses on Agave spirits made from organic Blue Weber Agave.
If you're still eager to explore all that Kansas City has to offer, downtown is just a quick ride via KC Streetcar. There are also two other neighborhoods that art lovers might enjoy: Westport, an artsy Kansas City district dubbed the "Mother of KC," and Volker, a lively, walkable gem with artsy vibes.