An Artsy Kansas City District Dubbed The 'Mother Of KC' Buzzes With Indie Bars, Music, And Bold Flavor
Kansas City, Missouri, one of the cities known for offering the best BBQ in the U.S., is famous for its burnt ends, bluesy jazz, and that polarizing football team. But Kansas City is also an underrated city for vibrant nightlife, and Westport is one of its liveliest and most eclectic neighborhoods after dark. Notable for its historic buildings — including Kelly's Westport Inn, one of the city's oldest bars — as well as live music venues, clubs, street art, restaurants, art, and cultural events, Westport draws crowds both day and night. On weekend evenings, Westport even shuts down its streets to vehicles, becoming a pedestrian-only district.
Originally called West Port, the neighborhood began as an isolated outpost on the western edge of the Kansas Territory, where settlers refueled and rested before continuing west to Oregon and California via the Oregon and Santa Fe Trails. One of its first buildings was a tavern, built around 1827, that served as both a restaurant and an inn for travelers. More businesses followed, serving wagon trains en route from Independence, Missouri. But it wasn't until a port was established nearby on the Missouri River that the area that became Kansas City truly began to grow. Today, Westport is nicknamed the "Mother of Kansas City" for its foundational role in the city's development.
In the mid-1800s, alcohol was briefly banned in Westport, partly due to concern over its influence on Native American communities. Even before Prohibition, the neighborhood had a reputation for lively taverns serving railroad expansionists and Gold Rush miners. During Prohibition, all of Kansas City became an infamous destination for drinking thanks to local political boss Tom Pendergast, who allowed very lax enforcement of alcohol laws. Westport thrived as a hub for underground bars and live music.
Westport is the perfect place for a bar or club crawl
When out in Westport, Kelly's Westport Inn is a must. A storied Irish pub — family owned since the 1940s — Kelly's sits inside Kansas City's oldest building. With its dive-y charm, drink specials, arcade games, and quirky events like "meat bingo," Kelly's is an ideal starting point for your Westport bar crawl. Don't forget the walk-up counter for Guy's Deli at the back of the bar. Harry's Bar and Tables is a more refined yet equally beloved hangout spot. Featuring a full bar and a food menu offering Mexican and New Orleans-inspired flavors, it offers a slightly different take on KC nightlife. For a speakeasy, try Firefly Lounge, which opened on the 75th anniversary of Prohibition and offers a "dark lounge feel," with DJs on the weekends.
The Levee is a Westport classic for live music. One of the longest-running bars in Kansas City, it's known for its high energy and live music on Fridays. Tin Roof is another energetic space featuring nightly drink specials, multiple stages, outdoor summer patios, and live music. Meanwhile, the Westport Bar hospitality group has developed several new nightlife venues in the area. Westport Landing and Lotus are multi-level, Vegas-style clubs with multiple DJ rooms, while Bar & Rec blends arcade games with nightlife for a laid-back, social atmosphere.
During the height of the Jazz Age, most venues in Kansas City pulsed with live music. While that scene has sadly dissipated – the last jazz bar in Westport, Ça Va, unexpectedly closed in 2024 – you can still catch some of the regional sounds at spaces like the upscale Lonnie's Reno Club or the intimate Blue Room, a jazz club set inside the American Jazz Museum, both about a 5-mile drive from Westport.
Exploring more of Westport
You can still get your Kansas City barbecue fix in Westport. Pitmaster Mitch Benjamin in the meat connoisseur behind Char Bar in the heart of the neighborhood. Guests love the burnt ends and Sunday brunch. Nearby in Midtown, Q39 is the Kansas City's "chef-driven, championship BBQ." It's the brainchild of the late chef-turned-BBQ competitor Robert Magee, who moved to Kansas City to work for Hilton Hotels and became a competitive BBQ icon.
There's also plenty of art in the area. Street murals line the neighborhood, offering a fun way to experience Westport's walkability. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is an extensive array of artifacts and anecdotes from 5,000 years of history, including rotating galleries, film screenings, and an art-themed mini golf course. Admission is free. The Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art is also free and features a prolific permanent collection, with work by contemporary artists like Jasper Johns and Andy Warhol, as well as rotating exhibits and a beautifully designed cafe with a lovely wine and cocktail list.
Westport is roughly centered between Broadway Boulevard and Westport Road in Midtown, north of the Plaza, south of downtown, and west of Hyde Park. From Kansas City International Airport (MCI), it's about a 22-mile drive via I-29 and U.S. 71. From downtown Kansas City, drivers can take Main Street or Broadway Boulevard south about 3 miles, or roughly 10 minutes by car. For nightlife trips, it's always safest to use a rideshare or take public transit. The MainMAX Green Line's bus is a straight shot from downtown to Old Westport. If you're still craving historic Western vibes after your weekend in Westport, check out Leavenworth, the oldest city in Kansas and an architectural Mecca just 40 miles from KC.