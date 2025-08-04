An Artsy Kansas City District Dubbed The 'Mother Of KC' Buzzes With Indie Bars, Music, And Bold Flavor

Kansas City, Missouri, one of the cities known for offering the best BBQ in the U.S., is famous for its burnt ends, bluesy jazz, and that polarizing football team. But Kansas City is also an underrated city for vibrant nightlife, and Westport is one of its liveliest and most eclectic neighborhoods after dark. Notable for its historic buildings — including Kelly's Westport Inn, one of the city's oldest bars — as well as live music venues, clubs, street art, restaurants, art, and cultural events, Westport draws crowds both day and night. On weekend evenings, Westport even shuts down its streets to vehicles, becoming a pedestrian-only district.

Originally called West Port, the neighborhood began as an isolated outpost on the western edge of the Kansas Territory, where settlers refueled and rested before continuing west to Oregon and California via the Oregon and Santa Fe Trails. One of its first buildings was a tavern, built around 1827, that served as both a restaurant and an inn for travelers. More businesses followed, serving wagon trains en route from Independence, Missouri. But it wasn't until a port was established nearby on the Missouri River that the area that became Kansas City truly began to grow. Today, Westport is nicknamed the "Mother of Kansas City" for its foundational role in the city's development.

In the mid-1800s, alcohol was briefly banned in Westport, partly due to concern over its influence on Native American communities. Even before Prohibition, the neighborhood had a reputation for lively taverns serving railroad expansionists and Gold Rush miners. During Prohibition, all of Kansas City became an infamous destination for drinking thanks to local political boss Tom Pendergast, who allowed very lax enforcement of alcohol laws. Westport thrived as a hub for underground bars and live music.