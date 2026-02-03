These 5 Cruise Lines Have The Best Crew Members, According To Travelers
The relationships you form with crew members can make all the difference on a cruise, swaying your vacation experience from good to excellent. While some cruise lines like Disney are known for going above and beyond with passengers through their staff and onboard characters, there are several ships that travelers return to because of their outstanding service. A crew member doesn't have to be dressed as Goofy to make an impact! Whether you're traveling on one of the best themed cruises in the world, where performances are baked into the experience, or on one of Europe's most intimate river cruises, feeling well taken care of while at sea matters.
While "best" may be subjective, we've put together a list of the five cruise lines sailing today with the most raved-about crew members, according to travelers. After looking through awards, travel forums, and Reddit threads, we found these five lines to have the best service overall. If you're in the process of booking a cruise, these contenders are certainly worth considering.
Royal Caribbean
This first cruise line stood out as one of the top picks among travelers for quality service on board. Across travel forums, Royal Caribbean is mentioned frequently and consistently when compared to other cruise lines. Not just raved about anecdotally, in 2025, it was found to be the best cruise line for service in Cruiseline.com's Member Choice Awards, which rely on votes from travelers. Marketed as a middle-tier cruise line, Royal Caribbean is recommended for those who have children or are looking for a ship with an abundance of things to do onboard.
While some of the other picks on our list may be considered "fancier," Royal Caribbean still has excellent service and considerate crew members. On Facebook, several travelers named Royal Caribbean as having the best crew members, with one traveler voting, "Royal Caribbean hands down." Another noted that experiences can vary from ship to ship (which is a distinction to look into across cruise lines), writing, "The captain, the cruise director, the crew accommodations, and the ship itself, all make a difference. ... The Navigator crew were so friendly, helpful, and seemed so happy, we didn't experience that on Harmony." Different cruise ships among the same lines also have different crew-to-passenger ratios, which can affect your experience.
Holland America Lines
Holland America is another cruise line that is often praised by past passengers. This line also has the best service in the industry according to Cruise Critic's 2025 Best in Cruise Awards. The award is handed out based on feedback sourced from both travelers' reviews and cruise experts' experiences on different lines. Last year, the publication said "Holland America Line shines when it comes to service, thanks to a crew known for warmth, longevity and attention to detail. The line's staff, many who have spent decades with the company, deliver not just efficiency but also genuine hospitality that makes guests feel at home."
Across the web, we found this sentiment to be true according to other travelers, who frequently name the line in conversations about great service. One traveler noted in a Cruise Hive forum discussing the best service in the industry, "I think the best service is on Holland. I notice some ships service is different depending on the ship but with Holland I always have amazing service!" This is a high compliment, especially considering that many travelers often find service to vary between ships on other cruise lines.
Disney Cruise Lines
Of the cruise lines we've discussed, Disney Cruises probably has the most well-known reputation for its friendly staff. This is in part due to how much the crew is expected to interact with passengers, especially children, on its cruises, but adult travelers frequently report that they've had excellent experiences on these ships as well. While this is true, Disney Cruises are still most recommended to families traveling with children.
One travel blogger who has cruised with Disney spoke to several other passengers on board, and reported back that "they all said to me that they cruise with Disney because of the Disney community and how well the staff take care of them and their children." Disney Cruise Lines are more expensive, but passengers generally find that the quality of service and special entertainment options are worth the price tag. While travelers remark that crew members are extremely friendly, the service might not be much different from that of other high-end cruise lines, according to Tips for Travellers. If you don't have children, this may be a reason to choose a different company.
Celebrity Cruises
In online discussions between travelers, Celebrity Cruises is often recommended as much as Holland America. And the two are often discussed together as favorites among certain travelers, based on their experiences with crew members. In particular, this cruise line is popular if you're looking for a "more luxurious, refined vibe", according to one comment on Reddit. This upscale atmosphere is reflected in the service travelers experience onboard.
In a Reddit thread, one expert wrote, "Travel Advisor here! I would say Celebrity! They are a personal favorite of mine and many of my friends and clients." In explaining her reasoning, she said that the staff in particular are "amazing." Another traveller noted that "Celebrity is great if you don't mind some kids but still want a more premium experience." If you're looking for an upper-tier cruise and your children have outgrown the Disney ship experience, Celebrity Cruises is a strong alternative with some pretty outstanding crew members.
Virgin Voyages
Last but certainly not least, cruises with Virgin Voyages come highly recommended by other frequent cruise patrons. We've highlighted a lot of cruise lines that are great for adults and families alike; however, travelers recommend Virgin Voyages if you prefer an adult-only cruise. Restricted to passengers over the age of 18, you can expect the crew to be focused on your needs with no kids on board to rein in. According to past passengers on Cruise Hive, this allows them to go "above and beyond" when it comes to service.
On Facebook, one traveler answered the question of which cruise line has the best crew by saying, "100% Virgin Voyages. No other cruise line has a whole happenings cast. When you treat your staff right (as Virgin as a whole is known for doing) it definitely shows in the way they work." Another traveler echoed this sentiment, writing, "Virgin Voyages. The crew seems genuinely happy, which leads to excellent service." If you're looking for a cruise ship with a happy and exuberant crew, Virgin Voyages appears to be where it's at.
Methodology
Our picks of the top five cruise lines with the best crew members came together through a mix of reading and comparing travelers' reviews and suggestions on travel forums, blogs, and in conversations on sites like Reddit and Facebook. While the "best" can be subjective (and can vary from ship to ship within one cruise line), it was evident from reading through dozens of travelers' opinions that these were among the most frequently mentioned options. In addition, the writer's personal experience was taken into account. Great service on board is only one part of the equation when deciding on your next vacation; travelers say these five cruise lines have the best food.