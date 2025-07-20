Europe's Most Intimate River Cruises Boast Iconic Cities With Photographers, Chefs, And Historians

Ready to explore Europe beyond the sun-soaked beaches and bustling Mediterranean islands? Skip the crowded French Riviera and the sweltering but gorgeous Greek islands — river cruising is the new island hopping. Yes, you heard it here first. National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions is unveiling two brand-new river cruise itineraries that offer slower, more immersive journeys through scenic France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and Germany.

Launching in April 2026, these two eight-day voyages will be hosted aboard the sleek new river ship Connect. Designed for an intimate experience, the ship accommodates 120 guests in 60 contemporary staterooms. Each spacious 210-square-foot cabin features floor-to-ceiling windows, spa-style showers, and generous wardrobe space. The rooftop deck offers a serene space to relax and recharge, complete with a modern gym, yoga studio, lounge areas, and an open-air grill and bar. It's the perfect spot to soak up the summer sun while drifting along Europe's tranquil waterways.

The itineraries — one sailing from Amsterdam to Belgium and the other along the iconic Rhine River through Germany, France, and Switzerland — are packed with expertly curated excursions. From charming towns to cultural treasures, each day promises a deeper connection with the regions' history, art, and natural beauty. On board, dining is an experience in itself. All meals are included and thoughtfully crafted to highlight local flavors and ingredients. A selection of culinary experiences is also offered along the trip to further immerse guests in the food culture of each destination.