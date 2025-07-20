Europe's Most Intimate River Cruises Boast Iconic Cities With Photographers, Chefs, And Historians
Ready to explore Europe beyond the sun-soaked beaches and bustling Mediterranean islands? Skip the crowded French Riviera and the sweltering but gorgeous Greek islands — river cruising is the new island hopping. Yes, you heard it here first. National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions is unveiling two brand-new river cruise itineraries that offer slower, more immersive journeys through scenic France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and Germany.
Launching in April 2026, these two eight-day voyages will be hosted aboard the sleek new river ship Connect. Designed for an intimate experience, the ship accommodates 120 guests in 60 contemporary staterooms. Each spacious 210-square-foot cabin features floor-to-ceiling windows, spa-style showers, and generous wardrobe space. The rooftop deck offers a serene space to relax and recharge, complete with a modern gym, yoga studio, lounge areas, and an open-air grill and bar. It's the perfect spot to soak up the summer sun while drifting along Europe's tranquil waterways.
The itineraries — one sailing from Amsterdam to Belgium and the other along the iconic Rhine River through Germany, France, and Switzerland — are packed with expertly curated excursions. From charming towns to cultural treasures, each day promises a deeper connection with the regions' history, art, and natural beauty. On board, dining is an experience in itself. All meals are included and thoughtfully crafted to highlight local flavors and ingredients. A selection of culinary experiences is also offered along the trip to further immerse guests in the food culture of each destination.
Set sail on Connect's Holland and Belgium tour
Connect's unforgettable eight-day river cruise through the Netherlands and Belgium runs in April, May, and August and offers two itineraries: upstream from Amsterdam to Brussels or downstream in reverse. The upstream journey begins with two days in Amsterdam, where guests can wander the city's charming canals and explore the world-famous flower gardens in full spring bloom. From there, the ship glides to Giethoorn, a 13th-century village dubbed the "Venice of the Netherlands," where guests can enjoy the picturesque countryside and traditional Dutch seafood. The ship then continues through Arnhem to The Hague for an exclusive, before-hours visit to the Mauritshuis Museum — home to Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" — or a visit to Delft, famed for its signature blue pottery.
The ship then crosses the Dutch border and continues into Belgium with a first stop in Ghent, a city filled with medieval charm. After spending the day exploring the town and its majestic gray Gothic St. Bavo's Cathedral, finish off the day with a classical concert and gourmet dinner onboard the boat. In Antwerp, savor a food tour to taste the local Belgian beer and world-famous fries. The voyage ends in Brussels, where guests will have the option to either head straight to the airport or spend some time in the capital city.
Sail on Connect's Rhine River journey
National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions' eight-day river cruise through Germany, France and Switzerland sets sail in June and September. The journey begins in Cologne, Germany, home to the awe-inspiring Gothic cathedral that dominates the city skyline. From there, the ship sails down the legendary and enchanting Rhine Gorge, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its dramatic cliffs, terraced vineyards, and storybook castles.
On the third day of travel, tourists will enjoy an exclusive visit to Rheinstein Castle, complete with a champagne reception and live classical music. That evening, enjoy a regal welcome dinner on board that's inspired by 19th-century castle banquets. Then, it's time to hop back onboard as the ship continues its voyage down the river to Frankfurt, where guests will be able to trace the footsteps of literary giant Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. Then, they're on to Mannheim, where tourists can explore Germany's oldest university or visit local breweries. In Strasbourg, France, stroll cobblestone streets and enjoy a local wine tasting, then return to a French cabaret-themed evening onboard. Just before the cruise concludes in Basel, Switzerland, guests can enjoy one last unforgettable experience visiting Germany's Black Forest and learning about traditional cuckoo clocks.