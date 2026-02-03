New York City's Best Diner Is A Charmingly Retro Restaurant Straight Out Of The 1950s
There's something about a classic, old-school diner that feels like a hug from an old friend. Whether you're seeking refuge from a storm, looking for a pitstop in the course of a long journey, or stopping by for coffee and a slice of pie with a side of friendly banter, a truly retro diner will always feel familiar. Jackson Hole Diner in the Astoria section of Queens, New York (one of New York City's vibrant and trending neighborhoods) is that kind of place. It was named Best Diner in New York by Chowhound in 2025, and reviewers agree. On a Reddit thread for the best diner in Astoria, a commenter replied that it was an easy pick. "Jackson Hole! I mean c'mon, no contest," the comment said. While Jackson Hole Diner sells the self-proclaimed "best burgers in New York," a Yelp reviewer backed up the claim with the review "BEST BURGERS EVER !!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Located about a mile from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Jackson Hole Diner is part of a family-owned and operated chain started in 1972. But the history of the Astoria diner goes back another two decades to a time when it was known as Air Line Diner, due to its proximity to the airport. When the Meskouris family, who had successfully established the first Jackson Hole Diner in the Upper East Side of Manhattan in 1972, purchased Air Line Diner, they decided to honor its legacy by keeping the original Air Line Diner sign in place. An honorable gesture for sure, but one that still causes a fair share of confusion even more than 50 years later. For the record, you can rest assured they are one and the same.
While both of the locations of Jackson Hole Burgers in Manhattan boast a decidedly western-style saloon flair, (there's a second Manhattan location 29 blocks south in Murray Hill), Jackson Hole Diner in Astoria is a diner through and through. We can't say for sure, but multiple sources suggest the stainless-steel structure is an original Mountain View Diners Company build. The New Jersey company manufactured classic pre-fabricated diners from 1938 to 1957.
Jackson Hole Diner is authentically retro with a menu to match
Whatever its provenance, Jackson Hole Diner in Queens — a borough known for its seamless blend of old school and trendy charm — is a true retro diner. Step beyond its stunning stainless steel exterior and the bright neon signage, and you'll feel like you walked onto the set of a 1950s movie. Gray-and-red leather booths and boldly colored chairs share space with laminate-topped tables and table-top jukeboxes ready for patrons to queue up their favorite tunes. There's also an old-fashioned soda fountain with swivel stools lined up side by side, the perfect place to indulge in an old-fashioned milkshake served in a fountain glass, or order from a mouth-watering dessert roster featuring old-time classics like warm apple crisp, banana splits, and chocolate layer cake.
But it's the burgers that bring regulars back time and time again and continue to tempt newcomers to drop in for a bite of nostalgia. Jackson Hole Air Line Diner's classic burger is a 7-ounce patty made from grass-fed beef and served on a toasted brioche bun with ketchup, fresh sliced tomato, crisp lettuce, and American cheese. If you're all in for nostalgia, but lean a bit more avant-garde when it comes to your burger of choice, Jackson Hole Air Line Diner offers more than a dozen variations on its classic combo, including the Wyoming Burger.
Which brings us back to the iconic diner's name. We covered the Air Line part, but why Jackson Hole? When Jimmy and Chris Meskouris were renovating space for their first restaurant, they found an article about Jackson Hole, Wyoming under the floorboards. At the time, the brothers lived in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens. And the rest, as they say, is history. If you're continuing your diner tour, nostalgia fans may also want to check these five charming old-school diners in the Appalachian Mountains!