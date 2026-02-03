New York City's Best Diner Is A Charmingly Retro Restaurant Straight Out Of The 1950s

There's something about a classic, old-school diner that feels like a hug from an old friend. Whether you're seeking refuge from a storm, looking for a pitstop in the course of a long journey, or stopping by for coffee and a slice of pie with a side of friendly banter, a truly retro diner will always feel familiar. Jackson Hole Diner in the Astoria section of Queens, New York (one of New York City's vibrant and trending neighborhoods) is that kind of place. It was named Best Diner in New York by Chowhound in 2025, and reviewers agree. On a Reddit thread for the best diner in Astoria, a commenter replied that it was an easy pick. "Jackson Hole! I mean c'mon, no contest," the comment said. While Jackson Hole Diner sells the self-proclaimed "best burgers in New York," a Yelp reviewer backed up the claim with the review "BEST BURGERS EVER !!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Located about a mile from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Jackson Hole Diner is part of a family-owned and operated chain started in 1972. But the history of the Astoria diner goes back another two decades to a time when it was known as Air Line Diner, due to its proximity to the airport. When the Meskouris family, who had successfully established the first Jackson Hole Diner in the Upper East Side of Manhattan in 1972, purchased Air Line Diner, they decided to honor its legacy by keeping the original Air Line Diner sign in place. An honorable gesture for sure, but one that still causes a fair share of confusion even more than 50 years later. For the record, you can rest assured they are one and the same.

While both of the locations of Jackson Hole Burgers in Manhattan boast a decidedly western-style saloon flair, (there's a second Manhattan location 29 blocks south in Murray Hill), Jackson Hole Diner in Astoria is a diner through and through. We can't say for sure, but multiple sources suggest the stainless-steel structure is an original Mountain View Diners Company build. The New Jersey company manufactured classic pre-fabricated diners from 1938 to 1957.