These Vibrant, Trending New York City Neighborhoods Are Attracting Serious Attention In 2025

Look at Astoria on a map and you might note that, as NYC neighborhoods go, it is pretty big. This section of Queens is in the west of the borough, across from Roosevelt Island, and is blessed with long stretches of waterfront. Astoria has long had a strong Greek community, and wandering round its streets, travelers will see Greek churches, grocery stores, and businesses, and the blue-and-white flag of Greece fluttering outside homes. Astoria is largely residential, though in the area around the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, it has a more industrial, gritty feel. But there is plenty for travelers to enjoy.

There are some cool coffee shops, like Under Pressure, which has two locations in Astoria, and the cozy Balancero Coffee Shop. Travelers will find great eating opportunities there, not only Greek, but also a good range of Middle Eastern. The main drags of Broadway, Steinway Street, Astoria Boulevard, and 31st Street offer plenty of options. Astoria also promises fine cultural diversions. Socrates Sculpture Park, out by the East River, is an outdoor space with some grand sculptural pieces. The Noguchi Museum is an indoor and outdoor repository of the sensuous pieces of Isamu Noguchi, and is a hauntingly beautiful place to spend some time. And the Museum of the Moving Image, an uncrowded, underrated but memorable museum, looks at the technical progress achieved in the creation of moving images.