This Bizarre Camping Hack Creates A Slingshot Out Of An Unexpected Clothing Item
In the creative world of camping hacks, clever folks have figured out McGyver-esque go-arounds for seemingly every problem, ranging from using tent pegs to make a temporary stove to starting a fire with petroleum jelly. Although we can't be sure of the original creator, one particularly imaginative individual invented a way to turn the elastic band from a pair of underwear into a slingshot.
First, you'll need to find a Y-shaped branch that won't snap under tension. Make sure it's dry and doesn't have any cracks. Once you've located a sturdy branch, peel the bark of the "handle," so you have a comfortable place to hold the slingshot. Remove the elastic band from a pair of underwear and cut it in half — men's boxers or briefs work best because the band is thicker. For the sake of balance and aim, the two pieces should be exactly the same length.
Next, make the pocket for holding your rock ammunition. You'll want an approximately 4-by-4-inch piece of strong, non-stretchy fabric, such as canvas from a jacket or bag or several layered pieces of duct tape. To attach the elastic bands to the pocket, cut two slits into the fabric and thread them through the holes. If the pocket material is weak or the slits are too big, the fabric will rip when you pull the slingshot back. Finally, tie the underwear bands to the branch with a tight knot.
Ways to create a slingshot without using an underwear elastic
Whether this hack is truly useful is still up for debate. You may only be able to launch a small stone a couple of feet in front of you, and you won't have underwear for the rest of your adventure (or misadventure). But it's still a fun alternative when resources are limited. To upgrade your slingshot, there are a few other items you can use instead of an underwear elastic that won't set you back a pair of boxers.
Engineering students use full-length bungee cords to build snowball-sized slingshots, but mini bungee cords work well for smaller contraptions. While bungee cords are obviously good for camping, they are also unexpectedly useful for traveling with luggage or embarking on a city adventure. Common camping gear often incorporates a shock cord (basically the same thing as a small bungee cord). You can find it in rain flaps, tent poles, and backpacks with adjustable parts. If you use one for your slingshot, make sure it doesn't come from something you'll need later.