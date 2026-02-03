This Bizarre Camping Hack Creates A Slingshot Out Of An Unexpected Clothing Item

In the creative world of camping hacks, clever folks have figured out McGyver-esque go-arounds for seemingly every problem, ranging from using tent pegs to make a temporary stove to starting a fire with petroleum jelly. Although we can't be sure of the original creator, one particularly imaginative individual invented a way to turn the elastic band from a pair of underwear into a slingshot.

First, you'll need to find a Y-shaped branch that won't snap under tension. Make sure it's dry and doesn't have any cracks. Once you've located a sturdy branch, peel the bark of the "handle," so you have a comfortable place to hold the slingshot. Remove the elastic band from a pair of underwear and cut it in half — men's boxers or briefs work best because the band is thicker. For the sake of balance and aim, the two pieces should be exactly the same length.

Next, make the pocket for holding your rock ammunition. You'll want an approximately 4-by-4-inch piece of strong, non-stretchy fabric, such as canvas from a jacket or bag or several layered pieces of duct tape. To attach the elastic bands to the pocket, cut two slits into the fabric and thread them through the holes. If the pocket material is weak or the slits are too big, the fabric will rip when you pull the slingshot back. Finally, tie the underwear bands to the branch with a tight knot.