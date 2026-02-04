California's Underrated Mountain Preserve Is An Idyllic Haven With Scenic Trails And Volcanic Mesas

Talk to Californians about places to explore near Palm Springs, and they'll likely point you in the direction of Joshua Tree National Park. And who can blame 'em? With more than 750 plant species, groves of otherworldly trees, unique scenery, and jumbo climbable rocks, Joshua Tree is famous for good reason. But as with any celebrity park, the park has suffered as a result of its fame, struggling with overcrowding and an average of 250 vandalism incidents per year.

Fortunately, a mere 30-minute drive away stretches a swath of California desert that holds many similarities to its rock-star neighbor, but minus the crowds. The idyllic haven is called Pioneertown Mountains Preserve, and it includes 25,500 acres of scenic trails, mountain views, unique rock formations, and even its very own collection of Joshua trees.

Discover where to hike and what to look for in this lesser-known slice of the majestic Mojave Desert.