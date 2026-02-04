California's Underrated Mountain Preserve Is An Idyllic Haven With Scenic Trails And Volcanic Mesas
Talk to Californians about places to explore near Palm Springs, and they'll likely point you in the direction of Joshua Tree National Park. And who can blame 'em? With more than 750 plant species, groves of otherworldly trees, unique scenery, and jumbo climbable rocks, Joshua Tree is famous for good reason. But as with any celebrity park, the park has suffered as a result of its fame, struggling with overcrowding and an average of 250 vandalism incidents per year.
Fortunately, a mere 30-minute drive away stretches a swath of California desert that holds many similarities to its rock-star neighbor, but minus the crowds. The idyllic haven is called Pioneertown Mountains Preserve, and it includes 25,500 acres of scenic trails, mountain views, unique rock formations, and even its very own collection of Joshua trees.
Discover where to hike and what to look for in this lesser-known slice of the majestic Mojave Desert.
Old ruins and surprisingly lush desert vegetation at Pioneertown Mountains Preserve
You'll want to bring your hiking shoes with you on this trip, as most of the preserve's best scenery is only reachable on foot. The preserve's six marked hiking trails include the moderate 3.6-mile Olsen Ruins trail, which leads explorers over a creek to the remains of a historic homestead. Hike the trail during the fall and see fiery pops of yellow flowers and shades of orange brush, or visit in the spring to hunt for wildflowers and dainty blooming cacti. The vegetation can appear surprisingly colorful against the backdrop of desert browns and tans, but if you're looking for more wildflowers, check out the top destinations around Los Angeles to take in the springtime superbloom.
Though you're unlikely to run into a lot of humans on the trails, keep your eyes peeled for bighorn sheep, black bears, and rattlesnakes. Unlike Joshua Tree, the preserve is not a national park and is instead managed by the nonprofit The Wildlands Conservancy. But the preserve has several amenities, including restrooms, shaded picnic areas, drinking water, and information kiosks. Parking and admission are free.
Hike through a garden of granite and volcanic mesas
With a 4.8-star rating on AllTrails, the Chaparossa Spring Loop is the most popular trail in the preserve and a good place to head to first. The moderate 3.7-mile loop trail winds past giant boulders and clusters of granite rock formations that reviewers on AllTrails call "surreal" and "enchanting." You'll feel small as you stand among the towers of rock, which appear to magically balance on top of one another, as though carefully stacked by some invisible giant.
For a more challenging adventure, try the 5.8-mile Chaparrosa Peak Trail, which AllTrails rates as "hard." This out-and-back hike will take you on a journey across desolate boulder fields and up steep and rugged terrain. But the reward will be a panoramic view of the summit and the San Gorgonio and San Jacinto mountains. One of the highlights of the hike is seeing the alien-looking mesas of volcanic rock.A mesa, which is Spanish for "table," is a hill or mountain distinguishable by its flat top and steep sides. They're typically found in Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah, but are uncommon in Southern California, which makes the mesa views from Chaparrosa Peak all the more unique.
After you're done hiking, you can visit the artsy and up-and-coming Twentynine Palms. Just 40 minutes away by car, the high-desert city has a lot to explore, including more than two dozen outdoor murals depicting local history and several quirky public art installations. Stop by the popular Kitchen in the Desert restaurant for some delicious post-hike fuel served with a Caribbean twist.