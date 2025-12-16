Hidden Outside Joshua Tree National Park Is California's Up-And-Coming City With Artsy Attractions
Sometimes, the lesser-known towns that pave the way into national parks can be more than just "pass-through" destinations. Take Mariposa, the "gateway to Yosemite" in California, which boasts wineries and 1800s architecture. Or consider Wyoming's Cody, a rugged western town with rodeos that's on the eastern cusp of glorious Yellowstone. Then there's Twentynine Palms (also known as 29 Palms), the stepping stone into Joshua Tree National Park, where the Mojave looms large, stargazing is exceptional, and artist colonies beckon.
Twentynine Palms straddles Highway 62 as it shoots eastwards from the great urban sprawl of Los Angeles to the California-Arizona state line. There was a time when it was all but synonymous with the vast Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), the largest Marine training base on the whole planet. But that's changing for this up-and-coming California city. Speaking to Travel + Leisure in November 2025, local resident and boutique hotel owner Ashton Ramsey said Twentynine was fast becoming "a hip spot at the end of the road."
It's definitely still somewhat hidden from civilization — you're looking at an hour's drive through the San Bernardino Mountains if you manage to hitch a flight into the Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), while the larger Los Angeles International (LAX) is over two and a half hours' drive to the west. But, if you're planning to see the weird and wonderful Joshua Tree National Park, which sprawls out to the south of the city, it's worth lingering a few days. This hidden desert gem flaunts a new hip reputation with everything from desert murals to artisanal bakeries to boutique shopping.
Exploring Joshua Tree National Park from Twentynine Palms
Twentynine Palms is a prime gateway to the northern part of Joshua Tree National Park. The reserve begins immediately to the south of the city. In fact, the official Joshua Tree National Park Visitor Center is located just off the main highway in downtown Twentynine Palms. Head there before you visit the park to get the lowdown on hiking and driving routes from on-duty rangers. While Joshua Tree's entrance brings tourists to the city, it's worth noting that the western gate is the busiest park entrance. Twentynine Palms and the northern gate are comparatively hidden, to the point that insider guides advise visitors to go through Twentynine Palms to avoid long lines.
One hike you'll want to take is the route through the Fortynine Palms Oasis, just on the southern edge of the city, about a 12-minute drive from the visitor center. With 4.8 out of 5 on AllTrails, it's one of the highest-rated treks in the area, offering a 3-mile romp across sun-scorched rocks to a cluster of lush trees that sprout suddenly from the desert. Just note that access to the Fortynine Palms Oasis is prohibited throughout the summer.
The official north entrance to Joshua Tree National Park is a few miles south of the center of the city. Once in the park, check out the family-friendly Arch Rock Trail, a short route with incredible geological formations. It starts beside the White Tank Campground, only about 12 miles south of downtown Twentynine Palms, where you can camp in an official Dark Sky Park. One former visitor sums it up on Tripadvisor with glowing words: "White Tank Campground in beautiful Joshua Tree National Park is surrounded by some of the most scenic desert landscapes in the US!"
The artsy pull of Twentynine Palms
When you're not hopping rocks and dodging rattlers in the deserts, there's plenty of cultural draws to enjoy here. In fact, the city of Twentynine Palms is something of a living, breathing art gallery. A whole open-air collection, known as the Oasis of Murals, spreads across walls and buildings up and down the Twentynine Palms Highway. There are over 20 individual works to see, including a depiction of an old mining camp and paintings of wildlife native to the surrounding landscapes.
You can take a detour down National Park Drive to discover two more mainstay cultural institutions. First, there's the 29 Palms Art Gallery. Run by the local art guild, it has a new exhibit each month, with a special guild show in peak summer. Next door, the Old Schoolhouse Museum is housed in a restored building from the 1920s. It's free to enter, allowing you to explore and learn from the historic photos and vintage newspapers in the collection.
Twentynine Palms, known for being a less-crowded entrance to Joshua Tree, likely won't be considered hidden much longer. The up-and-coming city is riding a bit of a wave these days, emerging as a hipster outpost in the Cali desert. The Los Angeles Times puts it down to a string of new shop openings, which offer everything from desert-chic fashion to retro vinyl. That's backed up by intriguing hotel debuts, such as the 2025 arrival of the striking and minimalist RESET Hotel, which bills itself as Joshua Tree's first boutique hotel.