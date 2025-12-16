Hidden Outside Joshua Tree National Park Is California's Up-And-Coming City With Artsy Attractions

Sometimes, the lesser-known towns that pave the way into national parks can be more than just "pass-through" destinations. Take Mariposa, the "gateway to Yosemite" in California, which boasts wineries and 1800s architecture. Or consider Wyoming's Cody, a rugged western town with rodeos that's on the eastern cusp of glorious Yellowstone. Then there's Twentynine Palms (also known as 29 Palms), the stepping stone into Joshua Tree National Park, where the Mojave looms large, stargazing is exceptional, and artist colonies beckon.

Twentynine Palms straddles Highway 62 as it shoots eastwards from the great urban sprawl of Los Angeles to the California-Arizona state line. There was a time when it was all but synonymous with the vast Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), the largest Marine training base on the whole planet. But that's changing for this up-and-coming California city. Speaking to Travel + Leisure in November 2025, local resident and boutique hotel owner Ashton Ramsey said Twentynine was fast becoming "a hip spot at the end of the road."

It's definitely still somewhat hidden from civilization — you're looking at an hour's drive through the San Bernardino Mountains if you manage to hitch a flight into the Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), while the larger Los Angeles International (LAX) is over two and a half hours' drive to the west. But, if you're planning to see the weird and wonderful Joshua Tree National Park, which sprawls out to the south of the city, it's worth lingering a few days. This hidden desert gem flaunts a new hip reputation with everything from desert murals to artisanal bakeries to boutique shopping.