Near Albuquerque's University Is A Charming Walkable Neighborhood With A Lively Community And Fun Attractions

A quick drive from the University of New Mexico's central campus in Albuquerque lies a midcentury modern neighborhood that some locals describe as cute and delightful. Although often overshadowed by its more famous neighbors, such as the vibrant and historic Nob Hill or the nightlife and entertainment-rich downtown Albuquerque, the area known as Fair West offers a surprisingly active community with a wide variety of entertainment options.

While it's unlikely to land at the top of many Albuquerque must-see lists, if you take the time to look behind the area's quiet exterior, you'll find a community rich in character and throwback charm.

Fair West, which stretches along the fairgrounds between Central Avenue and Lomas Boulevard, is primarily a residential area lined with rows of charming pueblo-style and brick ranch homes. Whether you're a student at UNM or a visitor looking for a new part of Albuquerque to wander, you'll enjoy exploring this walkable neighborhood that's nestled in the shadows of the city's fairgrounds.