Near Albuquerque's University Is A Charming Walkable Neighborhood With A Lively Community And Fun Attractions
A quick drive from the University of New Mexico's central campus in Albuquerque lies a midcentury modern neighborhood that some locals describe as cute and delightful. Although often overshadowed by its more famous neighbors, such as the vibrant and historic Nob Hill or the nightlife and entertainment-rich downtown Albuquerque, the area known as Fair West offers a surprisingly active community with a wide variety of entertainment options.
While it's unlikely to land at the top of many Albuquerque must-see lists, if you take the time to look behind the area's quiet exterior, you'll find a community rich in character and throwback charm.
Fair West, which stretches along the fairgrounds between Central Avenue and Lomas Boulevard, is primarily a residential area lined with rows of charming pueblo-style and brick ranch homes. Whether you're a student at UNM or a visitor looking for a new part of Albuquerque to wander, you'll enjoy exploring this walkable neighborhood that's nestled in the shadows of the city's fairgrounds.
Stroll Fair West - a charming, throwback neighborhood
While the fairgrounds are the area's biggest draw, the rest of the neighborhood is worth exploring, too, especially if you're a fan of midcentury modern architecture. With a walkability score of 79, Fair West is an easy neighborhood to navigate on foot or bike. In fact, it's ranked the fifth most walkable neighborhood in Albuquerque by Walk Score.
Located in the heart of the neighborhood and just an 11-minute walk from the fairgrounds is the two-acre Fox Memorial Park, where you can shoot baskets, picnic, or play tennis. This is one of the community's central gathering points, where the neighborhood association hosts ice cream socials and food truck events.
If you're headed on foot from the University, it's about a 45-minute walk down Lomas through Nob Hill — or less than 15 by bike. You can break up the walk with a green chili Cyclone Burger at the 1950s-style diner Hurricane's Restaurant, which is rated 4.4 stars on Google. Or, you could sip a pint on the patio of the Quarter Celtic Brewpub.
Enjoy fairs, concerts, horse races, and more
If you're unsure how to get to Fair West, the clue is in the name: The neighborhood is located directly west of the fairgrounds. The area is about 5 miles east of downtown and less than 10 minutes north of the airport.
The fairgrounds are the neighborhood's epicenter of entertainment. They're home to The Downs Racetrack and Casino, where you can bet on a horse, watch some live music, and treat yourself to a steak dinner. At Expo New Mexico, you can catch a concert or shop at the weekly flea market, held every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Expo also hosts the annual state fair every September, which has celebrated local food and culture since 1938. If you plan to explore Fair West on foot, this is a good starting location, as the fairgrounds stretch down the entire length of the neighborhood.
Eateries in the neighborhood include the Vietnamese restaurant Café Da Lat, with 4.6 stars on Tripadvisor, or the upscale steak-and-seafood restaurant The Crown Room, located inside the casino. If you happen to be in Albuquerque in September, you'll want to check out the world's largest hot air balloon festival, which is held just 30-minutes away from the fairgrounds at Balloon Fiesta Park.