Between Fisherman's Wharf And Golden Gate Bridge Is San Francisco's Chic District With Tasty Eats And Beauty
The Golden Gate Bridge is one of San Francisco's iconic landmarks, among the top 5 tourist destinations along the California coast and immediately recognizable. But the city's other breathtaking and familiar image — a Greco-Roman open-air rotunda — may leave many wondering what in the world it is. That's the Palace of Fine Arts, a venue in the heart of the Marina District. The district is a bustling region known for delicious eateries and picturesque views sandwiched between Fisherman's Wharf, considered by some the world's worst tourist trap, and the Presidio of San Francisco, a national park site near the Golden Gate Bridge.
Less touristy and more residential, the Marina District is a prosperous neighborhood with multi-million dollar Victorian homes along San Francisco Bay. It's also home to a thriving dining scene, especially around Union and Chestnut streets stretching from Filmore to Lyon streets. It's a resilient community that has bounced back from two earthquakes over the last century. The 1906 earthquake leveled the area that had been built over marshland. Rubble from the earthquake was used to reshape the area in time for the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition, a commemoration of the opening of the Panama Canal which also helped drive the city's rebirth. The Palace of Fine Arts, upgraded in the 1960s from plaster to concrete, is the last structure standing from the expo. More rebuilding occurred in the Marina District following the 1989 earthquake.
With its proximity to local attractions and stunning views, the area, just 16 miles north of the San Francisco International Airport, is a great base for a San Francisco getaway. You can enjoy a cozy stay at the European-inspired Marina Motel with its cobblestone courtyard, complimentary coffee, and free parking, or at the cheery Hotel del Sol, which offers a heated pool and complimentary grab 'n go breakfast.
Enjoy delicious bites in the chic Marina District
If you're hungry, you're in the right place. The Marina District's restaurants on Chestnut and Union vary from trendy cafes to Michelin star dining. Kick off your mornings at the Chestnut Street Coffee Roastery, a family-owned spot for caffeinated pick-me-ups, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches with an in-house roastery. Google patrons tout the flat white, chocolate latte with chocolate foam, sausage muffins, and crumble cake.
For Italian fare like pizzas and pastas, along with hearty chicken pot pie and rib-eye in a swanky setting, Little Original Joe's is a great dinner date pick. With floor-to-ceiling windows, banquette seating, red leather chairs, and pendant lighting, it feels like a total night out. Another selfie-worthy spot is Morella, a confection of pink and green furnishings setting the stage for Argentinian-influenced dishes, such as porchetta sliders, pan-seared scallops, picanha steak, and veggie empanadas. Pair them with cocktails, mocktails, and of course, yerba mate tea. It's the type of service-forward restaurant where water glasses are never empty, per Google reviewers.
Those with sophisticated palates — and fat wallets — should make a reservation at Atelier Crenn, a three Michelin star restaurant. Helmed by France-born Dominique Crenn, the first female chef in the U.S. to receive three Michelin stars, the restaurant's artful seafood tasting menu, spanning 12 courses and five desserts, incorporates the ocean's bounty, such as scallops, king crab, and madai. Google reviewers rapturously describe the repast as "an explosion of flavors" while declaring "zero regrets" for the lavish experience that can cost more than $1,000 per person with wine.
Play along the beautiful marina near San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge
There's plenty to explore in the area's Marina Green, a waterfront park halfway between the Golden Gate Bridge and Fisherman's Wharf. You can take in the eye candy of colors of the glistening bay and green mountain vistas by strolling or cycling along the 5-mile promenade connecting Fort Mason Center For Arts & Culture to the Presidio. You can also watch sailboats go by or picnic on the lush grass. Fort Mason is a former military base transformed into a community hub for culture and dining, where you may encounter an art fair, coffee festival, the Sunday Farmers Market, or Friday Night Markets with local artisans, DJ's, and food vendors. On the walkway's other side, the Presidio can easily entertain for a day or two with time spent at the visitor center, along nature trails, on beaches, and at its new free urban park, Presidio Tunnel Tops. One of the Presidio's hidden gems is the interactive Walt Disney Family Museum, which screens Disney movies.
It doesn't hurt to linger at the Palace of Fine Arts and its surrounding lagoon, a resting spot for herons, turtles, and swans. It's free to soak in the outdoor beauty amid the intricate sculptures and arches of the neoclassical structure, which lights up at night. This venue is also an event space for business meetings, weddings, parties, and concerts.
And for those in the know, nearby on the jetty is the sensory experience of the Wave Organ. This acoustic sculpture built with 25 pieces of PVC pipe and tiered concrete can generate melodic sounds when the tides roll in. Even if you're not there at high tide, it's worth a visit and you may hear the calls of sea lions or gulls instead.