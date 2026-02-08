Between Fisherman's Wharf And Golden Gate Bridge Is San Francisco's Chic District With Tasty Eats And Beauty

The Golden Gate Bridge is one of San Francisco's iconic landmarks, among the top 5 tourist destinations along the California coast and immediately recognizable. But the city's other breathtaking and familiar image — a Greco-Roman open-air rotunda — may leave many wondering what in the world it is. That's the Palace of Fine Arts, a venue in the heart of the Marina District. The district is a bustling region known for delicious eateries and picturesque views sandwiched between Fisherman's Wharf, considered by some the world's worst tourist trap, and the Presidio of San Francisco, a national park site near the Golden Gate Bridge.

Less touristy and more residential, the Marina District is a prosperous neighborhood with multi-million dollar Victorian homes along San Francisco Bay. It's also home to a thriving dining scene, especially around Union and Chestnut streets stretching from Filmore to Lyon streets. It's a resilient community that has bounced back from two earthquakes over the last century. The 1906 earthquake leveled the area that had been built over marshland. Rubble from the earthquake was used to reshape the area in time for the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition, a commemoration of the opening of the Panama Canal which also helped drive the city's rebirth. The Palace of Fine Arts, upgraded in the 1960s from plaster to concrete, is the last structure standing from the expo. More rebuilding occurred in the Marina District following the 1989 earthquake.

With its proximity to local attractions and stunning views, the area, just 16 miles north of the San Francisco International Airport, is a great base for a San Francisco getaway. You can enjoy a cozy stay at the European-inspired Marina Motel with its cobblestone courtyard, complimentary coffee, and free parking, or at the cheery Hotel del Sol, which offers a heated pool and complimentary grab 'n go breakfast.