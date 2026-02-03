One Of John Lennon's Favorite Vacation Destinations Was A Japanese Mountain Resort That's Still Popular Today

You could go on a pub crawl around Liverpool, London's vibrant English rival. Or you could join other music lovers at Strawberry Fields in New York City's Central Park. But if you want to follow in John Lennon's footsteps while getting off the beaten path, you should plan a trip to the mountain resort of Karuizawa, Japan, one of the musician's favorite vacation destinations.

About an hour by bullet train from Tokyo in Nagano Prefecture, Karuizawa had a special place in Lennon's heart, which is notable, given how extensively he traveled. From Europe and the U.S. to Australia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, Lennon performed all over the world as a member of the Beatles in the 1960s. But some of his most meaningful travels occurred after the band broke up in 1970.

Lennon first visited Japan on a Beatles world tour in 1966, then returned four additional times in the '70s with his wife, Yoko Ono, and their young son, Sean. Together, they spent several summers in Karuizawa. While this high-altitude town houses a permanent population of about 20,000, it remains a popular destination for over 8 million annual visitors, drawn both to beginner-friendly skiing at the Karuizawa Prince Hotel Ski Resort and to its appeal as a cool getaway from Tokyo's summer heat.