8 Affordable, Gorgeous Destinations In Japan For Tourists On A Budget (Plus Tips To Save)

Planning a trip to Japan may seem daunting at first if you're on a tight budget. Not only is it extremely far, but the amount of things to do and see can seem endless thanks to the country's blend of ancient tradition, cutting-edge modernity, and world-class cuisine. However, with the right approach, visitors who aren't ready to splurge can still go all in on an unforgettable trip to this dream destination.

In fact, some of the most beautiful places in the archipelago are highly accessible to budget travel. It's just a matter of knowing a few tips and tricks, as well as narrowing your focus to key spots. To identify exactly where to go and how to travel in Japan without breaking the bank, Islands spoke with Asia travel expert Katie Woodburn-Simmonds of Simbur Travel.

First, timing is everything when it comes to experiencing Japan without shelling out wads of cash. "We love autumn/fall for visiting Japan on a budget," Woodburn-Simmonds stated. "It avoids the major Japanese holidays for domestic tourism, and has stunning colors from the trees without the price increases that can happen during cherry blossom season." She had plenty of other insights to share.