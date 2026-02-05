'The Swiss Alps Of Nevada' Is An Underrated Mountain Range With Heart-Stopping Vistas

Serving up the sort of views you won't forget in a hurry, and a whole bunch of trails ready to take you to the views, the Ruby Mountains Wilderness is the perfect spot to lace up your most outdoorsy footwear and go for a wander. One of the most popular and well-reviewed hiking trails here is the Castle Lake Loop. In addition to the spectacular Castle Lake, the looped route actually winds its way past several other gorgeous bodies of water, including Lamoille Lake, Liberty Lake, and Favre Lake.

Considered a challenging hike, but one worth making the effort for, the Castle Lake Loop is 11.4 miles long and features an elevation gain of 2,874 feet. It should take you roughly seven hours to complete. When you first lay eyes on the dreaminess that gives this trail its title, though, you're unlikely to feel the urge to rush off. Castle Lake may only be 14 square miles across and approximately 15 feet deep, but it boasts a level of beauty and tranquility that will make you want to rest up and soak it all in for as long as humanly possible.

Another hard route in the Ruby Mountains, but one that rewards you with epic vistas, is Overland Lake Trail #47, which will likely take you somewhere between seven and eight hours to complete. This out-and-back trail covers a distance of 12.3 miles and features an elevation gain of 3,337 feet. Overland Lake is the star of the show, of course, but the breathtaking scenery you'll encounter on the way is a treat in itself.