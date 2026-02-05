'The Swiss Alps Of Nevada' Is An Underrated Mountain Range With Heart-Stopping Vistas
To the uninitiated, it might seem like Nevada and Switzerland have very little in common. After all, one of them — thanks to the presence of Las Vegas — is known around the world for being the home of big neon signs, even bigger casinos, and a busy nightlife. The other is more associated with cuckoo clocks, cheese fondue, world-class chocolate, and luxurious watches. Zoom out a little, however, and you'll discover that the Silver State and the home of "Heidi" have some surprising similarities. Take Nevada's Ruby Mountains, for example. Serving up the kind of epic terrain that makes the Playground of Europe such a tempting destination for outdoor enthusiasts, these mountains have been dubbed the Swiss Alps of Nevada.
Much like the hidden trail to Galena Falls in Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, the Ruby Mountains remind us that there's another side to Nevada. Between spring and fall here, the 300 miles of trail are something of a hiker's dream. In winter, the fun continues, with the area morphing into a fun-filled, adrenaline-packed haven for skiers, snowshoers, and backcountry explorers. For those craving the thrill of putting down first tracks on untouched powder, there are even heli-skiing experiences to be enjoyed. Getting more annual rainfall than the Nevadan desert, the Ruby Mountains are a heady cocktail of majestic aspen, picturesque pine forests, awe-inspiring alpine lakes, and glacier-carved canyons and peaks. Keen on visiting? Salt Lake City International Airport is just under 200 miles away.
Hiking in the Ruby Mountains
Serving up the sort of views you won't forget in a hurry, and a whole bunch of trails ready to take you to the views, the Ruby Mountains Wilderness is the perfect spot to lace up your most outdoorsy footwear and go for a wander. One of the most popular and well-reviewed hiking trails here is the Castle Lake Loop. In addition to the spectacular Castle Lake, the looped route actually winds its way past several other gorgeous bodies of water, including Lamoille Lake, Liberty Lake, and Favre Lake.
Considered a challenging hike, but one worth making the effort for, the Castle Lake Loop is 11.4 miles long and features an elevation gain of 2,874 feet. It should take you roughly seven hours to complete. When you first lay eyes on the dreaminess that gives this trail its title, though, you're unlikely to feel the urge to rush off. Castle Lake may only be 14 square miles across and approximately 15 feet deep, but it boasts a level of beauty and tranquility that will make you want to rest up and soak it all in for as long as humanly possible.
Another hard route in the Ruby Mountains, but one that rewards you with epic vistas, is Overland Lake Trail #47, which will likely take you somewhere between seven and eight hours to complete. This out-and-back trail covers a distance of 12.3 miles and features an elevation gain of 3,337 feet. Overland Lake is the star of the show, of course, but the breathtaking scenery you'll encounter on the way is a treat in itself.
Where to stay in the Ruby Mountains
Looking to make a proper vacation out of your visit to the Ruby Mountains and factor in some overnight stays? No matter how you like to recharge your batteries, there will be something for you nearby. Seen as something of a launchpad for exploring the Rubies' outdoorsy offerings, Lamoille is a small town with its own unique spirit of adventure. It boasts a fine selection of places to stay, like the well-reviewed Hotel Lamoille. The hotel's old-fashioned wooden exterior will make you feel like you've traveled back in time, while its renovated rooms offer comfort after a day of physically draining activities.
Glampers or those feeling a little more adventurous should check out the Ruby High Yurt. Sitting at 9,700 feet above sea level, up on the Conrad Creek ridge, this solar-powered option has space for up to four people and comes fully furnished. The package for guests also includes fresh water and a big YETI cooler to keep food and drinks chilled and fresh. A stay here is priced at $190 per night (at the time of writing). Other costs to factor in on this one include a mandatory $175 fee for the trip up on a RZR (an off-road vehicle) and an optional $100 for a RZR pick-up on departure morning. For adventurers with an eye on keeping their Instagram grid looking sharp, this kind of lodging is ideal.
Wherever you choose to stay in the Ruby Mountains, be sure to spend a bit of time outdoors after dark if you can — and remember to look up at the sky. The Rubies underline Nevada's reputation as one of the best American locations for stargazing. While you're here, make time for a relaxing dip at the idyllic Ruby Valley Hot Springs as well.