The 10 Best American Locations For Stargazing Without Equipment

When you live in a densely populated area, one of the most special moments you can have while traveling is looking up at the night sky and discovering that it's absolutely full of stars. For that experience, you need true darkness, which is something that is more difficult — but not impossible — to come by. Unless you're trying to see distant planets, you don't need a telescope to go stargazing. However, you will have better luck in places that are not only far away from major sources of light pollution, but also where local organizations have made an effort to protect the sanctity of the night sky.

DarkSky International is a nonprofit dedicated to combating light pollution through the protection and promotion of parks, cities, and has recognized the first DarkSky-certified airport in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It has over 150 places listed on its website, each of which has passed a rigorous set of requirements to earn the badge. We took a look through their list to find the best of the best, considering not only scientific data like Bortle scale classifications but also local stargazing events and programs. The Bortle Scale is a nine-level system developed by an astronomer that ranges from Classes 1 through 9, with Class 1 being the highest tier of classification for optimum stargazing conditions. Whether you're an amateur astronomer, night sky photographer, or just looking for a beautiful place to camp beneath the stars, these are the best locations in the U.S. for stargazing.