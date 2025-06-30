Hidden In Nevada's 'Cowboy Corridor' Is A Secret Natural Hot Spring Haven With Several Idyllic Pools
Nevada is known for its desert landscape, replete with cracked orange dirt and rocky mountain backdrops, nary a lake in sight. However, in the northeastern corner of the state, hidden deep in Nevada's "Cowboy Corridor," several vibrant blue hot springs are tucked between the mountains. Down in Ruby Valley, at the Smith Ranch Hot Springs, you can escape the dry, dusty climate and soak in one of several idyllically blue pools.
Located 60 miles (about an hour by car) from Elko, Nevada — one of the nearest cities and a great central hub in the Ruby Valley – these hot springs are a trek from popular tourist destinations like Las Vegas and Reno, a walkable hub of food, art, and outdoor fun. To get to the springs, you'll take NV-228 South most of the way from Elko, before turning onto a dirt road for the remaining few miles. Be sure to print out instructions ahead of time, as cell service can become nonexistent. That said, the pools' remote location is well worth the drive, with views of the valley and the Ruby Mountains surrounding them.
The springs are between two major international airports: Reno-Tahoe International (nearly a six-hour drive away) and Salt Lake City International (a four-hour drive away). The Ruby Valley Hot Springs are accessible only by a dirt road but are the perfect detour if you're traveling along the Cowboy Corridor to Utah or California. Be sure you have the right kind of vehicle — with either all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive — and are prepared for backcountry driving. You can read more about the Nevada dirt road code here, and you can rent a car at any major airport.
Soak in one of several natural hot springs
There are four full-sized hot springs in Ruby Valley, the largest of which is about 30 feet long and 30 feet deep, as well as a few smaller pools less ideal for swimming or full submersion. The road down into the valley may be rough, bumpy, and sometimes muddy, but the destination is worth the trouble. In the pale, grassy valley, the land appears to stretch on forever, surrounded by the Ruby Mountains. The hot springs at this location are naturally occurring, imperfectly round pools, similar to a small pond.
The hot springs sit at about 100 degrees Fahrenheit but can vary in temperature depending on size and time of year. Almost entirely undeveloped aside from the dirt road in, the only sign of man-made interference you'll find here is a small wooden dock on one hot spring and a metal ladder on another. There are no fees to enter the area and swim in the pools, just an expectation to keep the land as you found it for other travelers to enjoy. It's a wonderful sister location to Fish Lake, Nevada's remote free-to-access valley hot springs.
Explore Nevada's famous Cowboy Corridor
Ruby Valley is about a 60-mile detour south of what is known in Nevada as the "Cowboy Corridor." NV Interstate 80 runs across the state from Reno to West Wendover, with stops in Fernley, Lovelock, Winnemucca, Battle Mountain, Elko, and Wells along the way. The route itself is scenic, but to truly experience what the corridor has to offer, you have to get off the highway.
I-80 is called the Cowboy Corridor for a reason, as this Nevada road trip route is a vibrant Wild West adventure through charming towns and Basque culture. At various points right off the highway, you'll find institutions of the region's wild past, like the Western Folklife Center (home to the annual National Cowboy Poetry Gathering) and the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum, both in Elko. Elko is also home to one of the state's iconic Sagebrush Saloons — a great place to grab a drink after an afternoon of soaking in the hot springs. All across the interstate, you'll find classic Western restaurants and bars, guest ranches, and ghost town B&Bs to rest and recharge in. Alternatively, you'll find several budget hotels in Elko, including a Best Western, Quality Inn & Suites, and Holiday Inn.