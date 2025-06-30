Hidden In Nevada's 'Cowboy Corridor' Is A Secret Natural Hot Spring Haven With Several Idyllic Pools

Nevada is known for its desert landscape, replete with cracked orange dirt and rocky mountain backdrops, nary a lake in sight. However, in the northeastern corner of the state, hidden deep in Nevada's "Cowboy Corridor," several vibrant blue hot springs are tucked between the mountains. Down in Ruby Valley, at the Smith Ranch Hot Springs, you can escape the dry, dusty climate and soak in one of several idyllically blue pools.

Located 60 miles (about an hour by car) from Elko, Nevada — one of the nearest cities and a great central hub in the Ruby Valley – these hot springs are a trek from popular tourist destinations like Las Vegas and Reno, a walkable hub of food, art, and outdoor fun. To get to the springs, you'll take NV-228 South most of the way from Elko, before turning onto a dirt road for the remaining few miles. Be sure to print out instructions ahead of time, as cell service can become nonexistent. That said, the pools' remote location is well worth the drive, with views of the valley and the Ruby Mountains surrounding them.

The springs are between two major international airports: Reno-Tahoe International (nearly a six-hour drive away) and Salt Lake City International (a four-hour drive away). The Ruby Valley Hot Springs are accessible only by a dirt road but are the perfect detour if you're traveling along the Cowboy Corridor to Utah or California. Be sure you have the right kind of vehicle — with either all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive — and are prepared for backcountry driving. You can read more about the Nevada dirt road code here, and you can rent a car at any major airport.