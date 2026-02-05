Colorado's Scenic State Park Is The Perfect Serene Getaway With Camping, Fishing, And Kayaking
You probably don't need to be told that Colorado has plenty to offer outdoor enthusiasts. Home to some high mountains and roadtrip-inspiring scenery, the Centennial State is practically bursting when it comes to gorgeous getaways in epic expanses of nature. So much so, in fact, that it can be difficult to pick a destination in the first place. Step forward, Eleven Mile State Park.
Located just 11 miles west of the little town of Lake George, Eleven Mile's sizable reservoir pulls in anglers and kayakers from all over with the chance to reel in several species, including rainbow trout, northern pike, and kokanee salmon. What's more, it's a great spot to go camping, too, with dark night skies and hundreds of campsites around the lake. Note that while the lake is a fun spot for fishing or boating, you can leave the swimsuit at home. Any body-to-water contact activity, such as swimming, jet skiing, or wading without waders, is prohibited.
Still, Eleven Mile offers accessible serenity within easy reach of civilization and proves that you don't need to venture too deep into the wilderness for some peace and quiet. The park lies 60 miles from Colorado Springs Airport and 130 miles from Denver International Airport. For a bargain price of between $10 and $12 per vehicle, you can access the magic on offer for an entire day. If you're putting together a Colorado national park road trip itinerary, you won't regret adding a few lesser-known spots like this one.
Watersports in Eleven Mile State Park
If casting a line is your sort of thing, you'll love the excellent fishing served up by the waters of Eleven Mile State Park and the nearby South Platte River. Hiring a local guide can be a great way to optimize your experience in these waters. Fortunately, experts are close at hand. The folks at 5280 Angler offer a four-hour guided trolling tour. Booking a guided fishing trip with the team at Colorado Adrenaline Fishing, part of FishHead Outdoors, is another excellent option if you're hoping to discover the area's secret spots and reel in some whoppers. There are also fishing tournaments throughout the year, giving you plenty of opportunities to see the best in action or go up against them yourself.
If you head out on your own, keep in mind that only flies and lures are permitted (absolutely no live bait). There's a catch-and-release only area within 100 feet of the mouth of the inlet, and fishing is prohibited near the dam and from the islands and docks. Brush up on the local rules before getting your tackle out here — everything is listed on the park website.
Not much of an angler? There is more than one way to enjoy this aquatic gem, and there's nothing quite as nice as paddling the day away in a canoe or a kayak. For others, it's all about channeling the sweet mountain breezes with some sailing or windsurfing. Pontoons and small fishing boats can be rented from 11 Mile Marina, although they no longer rent paddlecraft.
Camping in Eleven Mile State Park
Whether you've exhausted yourself on the water or have overdone it by exploring the nearly 5 miles of hiking and biking trails nearby, don't miss out on the opportunity to spend a night or two camping in Eleven Mile State Park. The location is now part of Colorado's expanded Dark Sky Certification program, so stargazers and budding astronomers will be mesmerized after the sun goes down.
When it comes to pitching your tent for the night, there's good news: You won't have to fight off many rivals, as there are plenty of places to camp. Dotted across nine distinct campgrounds surrounding the lake, Eleven Mile is home to 326 campsites in total. Whatever your approach to camping, you'll find something to suit your style. With its mix of backcountry spots and drive-in sites, everyone from RVs to off-the-grid tents should feel right at home. While the campground is open year-round, some facilities, like the showers and flush toilets, are only open from May 1 through Labor Day.
Before packing your bags, remember that a reservation is needed to camp at Eleven Mile State Park. Bookings can be made online or by phone through Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Add an overnighter in this wonderful slice of nature to your Coloradan travel plans, alongside visits to these five underrated mountain towns with European vibes or some outdoorsy fun at Bear Creek Lake Park near Denver.