Colorado's Scenic State Park Is The Perfect Serene Getaway With Camping, Fishing, And Kayaking

You probably don't need to be told that Colorado has plenty to offer outdoor enthusiasts. Home to some high mountains and roadtrip-inspiring scenery, the Centennial State is practically bursting when it comes to gorgeous getaways in epic expanses of nature. So much so, in fact, that it can be difficult to pick a destination in the first place. Step forward, Eleven Mile State Park.

Located just 11 miles west of the little town of Lake George, Eleven Mile's sizable reservoir pulls in anglers and kayakers from all over with the chance to reel in several species, including rainbow trout, northern pike, and kokanee salmon. What's more, it's a great spot to go camping, too, with dark night skies and hundreds of campsites around the lake. Note that while the lake is a fun spot for fishing or boating, you can leave the swimsuit at home. Any body-to-water contact activity, such as swimming, jet skiing, or wading without waders, is prohibited.

Still, Eleven Mile offers accessible serenity within easy reach of civilization and proves that you don't need to venture too deep into the wilderness for some peace and quiet. The park lies 60 miles from Colorado Springs Airport and 130 miles from Denver International Airport. For a bargain price of between $10 and $12 per vehicle, you can access the magic on offer for an entire day. If you're putting together a Colorado national park road trip itinerary, you won't regret adding a few lesser-known spots like this one.