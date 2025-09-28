Just Outside Denver Is Colorado's Outdoor Haven To Camp, Swim, Hike, And Boat With Ethereal Views And Wildlife

When life gives you a lake, stop to admire the views. Be it Colorado's Grand Lake, the oldest of its kind, or Blue Mesa Reservoir and its lounge-worthy beaches, you're spoiled for choice with waterfront panoramas. Some people, however, prefer a more low-key lakeside experience, such as at Bear Creek Lake Park. Why share the shore when you can have it all to yourself? Spanning 2,624 acres of varied landscapes, this natural playground is perfect for all sorts of outdoor activities. From camping and hiking to boating and wildlife observing, there's always a new adventure to enjoy.

The park consists of three different lakes — you get to choose between Bear Creek, Big Soda, and Little Soda Lakes. This region was originally home to the Ute Indians until settlers arrived. Alexander Rooney was among the first to come in hopes of pursuing new prospects. Since the area was rich in natural resources, he decided to establish Rooney Ranch and then granted mining rights to companies to operate on his land. The site of Rooney Ranch is part of today's Bear Creek Lake Park, where people come to unwind by the water and take advantage of water sports.

Bear Creek State Park is located in Lakewood, a thriving suburb with walkable streets and breathtaking Rocky Mountain views. Getting here from Denver is a short 30-minute drive, while Aurora, which is considered Colorado's "Gateway to the Rockies", is 45 minutes away. Coming from Colorado Springs, you'll be driving for an hour and 20 minutes. First-time visitors can purchase a day pass to enter the park, the rate of which is per vehicle. If you like your weekend getaway and live near Bear Creek, it's worth getting an annual pass for just $80.