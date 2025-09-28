Just Outside Denver Is Colorado's Outdoor Haven To Camp, Swim, Hike, And Boat With Ethereal Views And Wildlife
When life gives you a lake, stop to admire the views. Be it Colorado's Grand Lake, the oldest of its kind, or Blue Mesa Reservoir and its lounge-worthy beaches, you're spoiled for choice with waterfront panoramas. Some people, however, prefer a more low-key lakeside experience, such as at Bear Creek Lake Park. Why share the shore when you can have it all to yourself? Spanning 2,624 acres of varied landscapes, this natural playground is perfect for all sorts of outdoor activities. From camping and hiking to boating and wildlife observing, there's always a new adventure to enjoy.
The park consists of three different lakes — you get to choose between Bear Creek, Big Soda, and Little Soda Lakes. This region was originally home to the Ute Indians until settlers arrived. Alexander Rooney was among the first to come in hopes of pursuing new prospects. Since the area was rich in natural resources, he decided to establish Rooney Ranch and then granted mining rights to companies to operate on his land. The site of Rooney Ranch is part of today's Bear Creek Lake Park, where people come to unwind by the water and take advantage of water sports.
Bear Creek State Park is located in Lakewood, a thriving suburb with walkable streets and breathtaking Rocky Mountain views. Getting here from Denver is a short 30-minute drive, while Aurora, which is considered Colorado's "Gateway to the Rockies", is 45 minutes away. Coming from Colorado Springs, you'll be driving for an hour and 20 minutes. First-time visitors can purchase a day pass to enter the park, the rate of which is per vehicle. If you like your weekend getaway and live near Bear Creek, it's worth getting an annual pass for just $80.
Where to stay at Bear Creek Lake Park
You can enjoy both rugged camping and a comfy stay at Bear Creek Lake Park. Backpackers can pitch their tents at the on-site campground, which is open from April 1 to October 31. Featuring 47 reservable sites, each spot sleeps up to six people. Campers have access to 20/30/50-amp electrical hookups, picnic tables, water stations, fire rings, grills, and a dump station. There are also spigots in the area, as well as toilets and coin-operated showers. Large parties of up to 25 people can book the group campsite, which is equipped with five 20/30 amp electrical hookups.
There are three cabins available that accommodate up to six people, one of them being ADA accessible. Each cabin comes with heating, electricity, and two twin-over-full bunk beds — you have to bring your own linens, though. Your four-legged friends can join you in the cabin, too — a maximum of two dogs for a fee. The cabins have a nearby fire ring, picnic table, and water spigots. Besides cabins, you can also rent one of two yurts at Bear Creek Lake Park. Boasting two single bunk beds, tables, chairs, and a skylight, the yurts hold up to four campers. Outside, you'll find a picnic table, grill, and fire ring. Unfortunately, these pet-friendly spots don't provide heating or electricity. Regarding firewood, you must buy from either the campground host or park rangers since you can't gather it from the park.
If you really don't want to rough it out, the surrounding towns offer plenty of lodging. The three-star Cliff House Lodge and Hot Tub Cottages is 10 minutes from the park. Other options include Red Rocks Bed and Breakfast in Morrison and Lakewood hotels such as Best Western Denver Southwest and Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites.
Recreation options at Bear Creek Lake Park
The park's swim beach is situated on the shores of Big Soda Lake. Open to the public for swimming from Memorial Day to Labor Day, this beach is the ideal place to cool off, lounge on the shore, and try your hand at paddleboarding, kayaking, or canoeing. Those who don't own their equipment can rent from the park during the summer — pedal boats are offered, too. Keep in mind that you can only launch non-motorized boats into Big Soda Lake. Meanwhile, no more than a 10-horsepower motor is allowed for boating on Bear Creek Reservoir.
Little Soda Lake is best for wakeboarding, wakesurfing, tubing, waterskiing, and stand-up paddleboarding. Anglers can set their rods at the boat ramp or Pelican Point — you have the opportunity to fish for smallmouth bass, yellow perch, rainbow trout, and saugeye at Bear Creek Reservoir. Lucky ones might even catch walleye or tiger muskie. Don't forget to check out the archery range, where you'll practice your skills on 12 bale targets.
Hikers, equestrians, and mountain bikers have a 15-mile trail system to explore, with striking vistas of the valleys, forests, mountains, and beyond. The 6.9-mile Mount Carbon Loop is a circular route around the area, eventually bringing you to Bear Creek Lake Park's highest point. The North Park Trail, on the other hand, takes you on a 2.2-mile hike toward the grass prairies. For a lovely stroll through forests and rivers, follow the 1.4-mile Owl Trail. While you're meandering the paths, be on the lookout for squirrels foraging for food, rabbits grazing on grass, deer hiding behind bushes, and birds soaring overhead. Interested in discovering more natural wonders in Colorado? Rifle Falls State Park is a desert oasis with tropical Caribbean jungle vibes and a towering triple waterfall.