This Kings Canyon Gateway Is A Forest Village With Mellow Trails, Casual Dining, And A Charming Gift Shop
Yosemite may be one of California's best-known outdoor destinations, but the state offers many equally breathtaking parks without the crowds, and Kings Canyon National Park is one of them. Defined by its towering sequoias and rugged Sierra Nevada landscapes, Kings Canyon offers a scenic yet less-trafficked slice of California wilderness. As you plan your visit, make sure to pop into the small gateway village of Grant Grove, located within the bounds of the park, where you can grab a bite to eat, snag souvenirs at the gift shop, and embark on one of the trails to explore.
You'll find Grant Grove Village not far past the park's western Big Stump entrance on Highway 180, part of the Kings Canyon Scenic Byway, one of California's most scenic roads. The nearest major city is Fresno, about an hour and 15 minutes away by car. It's also about a four-hour drive from San Francisco, making it a feasible weekend getaway for Bay Area urbanites. If you're flying in, your best bet is to land at San Francisco International Airport and rent a car. (Just be aware that there are no gas stations or electric vehicle charging stations once you enter the national park, so be sure to fuel up in advance.)
Hit the trails from Grant Grove Village
Grant Grove Village is a convenient starting point for several hiking and walking trails. While there are strenuous options, there are a number of more mellow trails as well, meaning that visitors of all ages and ability levels can find something to suit them. For a quick and low-key option on a paved track, take the .3-mile General Grant Tree Trail, which leads you to one of the biggest living trees in the world. For something slightly longer, the 1.5-mile North Grove Loop traverses sequoia groves, meadows, and creeks. For both trails, park at the Grant Tree parking area, where the trailheads are located.
If you're eager to take it up a notch with a touch of elevation gain, while still keeping things relaxed, there's also the Big Stump Loop. This 1.7-mile trail has an easy rating and is doable for kids. The pinnacle of the loop is the opportunity to view the eponymous Big Stump, which is the remnant of a remarkable 16-foot-diameter sequoia tree, known as the Mark Twain Tree, that was tragically chopped down in 1891 by U.S. Army troops to be shown in exhibitions in London and New York. Depending on your pace and whether you've got little ones in tow, this loop will take you between half an hour and an hour to complete. No matter what trail you choose to wander, make sure you're up to speed on safety protocol in case you encounter a bear during your hike.
Grab a bite and a gift
If you've worked up an appetite on the trails, head over to the Grant Grove Restaurant for a casual dining experience with a view. This rustic, lodge-style building is nestled among sequoias with a view over nearby Bradley Meadow. At this eatery, you can sit indoors in the cozy, informal dining room, opt for a picnic table outdoors, or purchase prepared items to take away. The menu offers fare like pizza, sandwiches, and ice cream, centered on organic, local ingredients. Grant Grove Restaurant annually shuts its doors for the winter season, so you'll need to visit this establishment during the warmer months.
While in Grant Grove Village, visitors can also stop by the Grant Grove Gift Shop. Next door to the Grant Grove Market, the gift shop offers all kinds of items to memorialize your time here, ranging from apparel to locally-produced crafts to souvenirs like postcards and magnets. You can even test out your green thumb by buying a sequoia sapling to take home and grow.