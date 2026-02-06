This Kings Canyon Gateway Is A Forest Village With Mellow Trails, Casual Dining, And A Charming Gift Shop

Grant Grove Village is a convenient starting point for several hiking and walking trails. While there are strenuous options, there are a number of more mellow trails as well, meaning that visitors of all ages and ability levels can find something to suit them. For a quick and low-key option on a paved track, take the .3-mile General Grant Tree Trail, which leads you to one of the biggest living trees in the world. For something slightly longer, the 1.5-mile North Grove Loop traverses sequoia groves, meadows, and creeks. For both trails, park at the Grant Tree parking area, where the trailheads are located.

If you're eager to take it up a notch with a touch of elevation gain, while still keeping things relaxed, there's also the Big Stump Loop. This 1.7-mile trail has an easy rating and is doable for kids. The pinnacle of the loop is the opportunity to view the eponymous Big Stump, which is the remnant of a remarkable 16-foot-diameter sequoia tree, known as the Mark Twain Tree, that was tragically chopped down in 1891 by U.S. Army troops to be shown in exhibitions in London and New York. Depending on your pace and whether you've got little ones in tow, this loop will take you between half an hour and an hour to complete. No matter what trail you choose to wander, make sure you're up to speed on safety protocol in case you encounter a bear during your hike.