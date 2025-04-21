One Of California's Most Scenic Roads Goes Deep Into A Breathtaking Canyon Few Tourists Ever See

California's nine national parks are the most in any single state, and with such a wealth of public lands, California also has some of America's most popular national park sights. Yosemite National Park is consistently one of the most popular destinations in the American National Park System, with a whopping 4,121,807 visitors in 2024 alone. Following this popularity, Yosemite's magnificent Half Dome is one of the world's most iconic natural wonders, often serving as the representation of California's abundant beauty. But on the other end of the spectrum, California's significant national park resources also provide plenty of breathtaking views that few tourists ever get to see. One particularly worthwhile example is the unsung Kings Canyon Scenic Byway, a once-in-a-lifetime scenic drive that showcases an underrated national park and national forest.

California's mighty Sierra Nevada mountain range is the home to many of its best-known natural wonders, including the aforementioned Yosemite National Park and the towering Mount Whitney (the highest mountain in the continental U.S.). The Kings Canyon Scenic Byway is special because it combines the unseen splendor of the range's lesser-known areas with convenient modern road infrastructure. As a result, you can catch spectacular views of one of America's most epic mountain canyons without ever having to leave the comfort of your car!