One Of California's Most Scenic Roads Goes Deep Into A Breathtaking Canyon Few Tourists Ever See
California's nine national parks are the most in any single state, and with such a wealth of public lands, California also has some of America's most popular national park sights. Yosemite National Park is consistently one of the most popular destinations in the American National Park System, with a whopping 4,121,807 visitors in 2024 alone. Following this popularity, Yosemite's magnificent Half Dome is one of the world's most iconic natural wonders, often serving as the representation of California's abundant beauty. But on the other end of the spectrum, California's significant national park resources also provide plenty of breathtaking views that few tourists ever get to see. One particularly worthwhile example is the unsung Kings Canyon Scenic Byway, a once-in-a-lifetime scenic drive that showcases an underrated national park and national forest.
California's mighty Sierra Nevada mountain range is the home to many of its best-known natural wonders, including the aforementioned Yosemite National Park and the towering Mount Whitney (the highest mountain in the continental U.S.). The Kings Canyon Scenic Byway is special because it combines the unseen splendor of the range's lesser-known areas with convenient modern road infrastructure. As a result, you can catch spectacular views of one of America's most epic mountain canyons without ever having to leave the comfort of your car!
The Kings Canyon Scenic Byway takes drivers through one of America's most breathtaking vistas
The Kings Canyon Scenic Byway takes its name from the awe-inspiring canyon it traverses. Kings Canyon does not get nearly the acclaim of similar landmarks like the Grand Canyon of Yosemite Valley. But this vast, glacial-carved valley in the heart of the Sierra Nevadas is the deepest canyon in the United States, reaching a maximum depth of over 1.5 miles at points. With an immense canyon expanse and gorgeous granite peaks marked by Sierra Nevada monoliths, Kings Canyon is essentially a blend of the best features of the Grand Canyon and Yosemite rolled into one scenic view!
While a mountainous canyon of this size certainly has rugged and complex terrain, the Kings Canyon Scenic Byway puts it well within reach of anyone with access to a road-worthy vehicle. The byway is a roughly 50-mile stretch of California's Highway 180, which weaves through the scenic Sierra Nevada foothills before making a dramatic descent into Kings Canyon itself. During the early segments of the drive, you'll pass through some of the famed giant sequoia groves of the Sierra Nevadas, including notable attractions like the Big Stump Picnic Area (a charming picnic area set up around a literal "big stump" from a long-felled giant sequoia tree) and the mighty General Grant Tree, which measures a whopping 268 feet tall.
The roughly two-to-three-hour drive through Kings Canyon includes some thrilling elevation gains. At one point the road ascends 6,500 before descending 2,700 feet to the beautiful Kings River. With plenty of roadside attractions and scenic observation areas along the way, the Kings Canyon Scenic Byway easily ranks among the most breathtaking scenic drives in American national parks.
The byway also connects two of California's most underrated public land preserves
The most common route for driving the Kings Canyon Scenic Byway begins at the Hume Lake Ranger Station of Sequoia National Forest, about four hours from Los Angeles and San Francisco. As a U.S. Forest Service preserve, Sequoia National Forest doesn't get the attention or visitation of more popular national park sites. However, this heavenly expanse of Sierra Nevada scenery and giant sequoia forests more than holds its weight against well-known national park images like Yosemite Valley. After traveling for several miles through the lovely scenery of Sequoia National Forest, the byway eventually enters Kings Canyon National Park.
Though not as popular as other California national parks like Yosemite (or even the neighboring Sequoia National Park with which it's jointly administered), Kings Canyon National Park protects some of America's most sublime vistas and one of the best national park escapes within a day's drive of cities like Los Angeles. (Note that entry into the Kings Canyon National Park section requires a $35 fee.) After winding through miles and miles of out-of-this-world canyon scenery, the Kings Canyon Scenic Byway eventually comes to an end at Kings Canyon National Park's enchanting Cedar Grove area at the bottom of the canyon. Here, you can reward yourself with wonderful sightseeing of Cedar Grove's beautiful waterfalls, granite domes, and sequoia forests.
Beginning in May, the Cedar Grove Lodge also offers cozy overnight stays for anyone making a multi-day road trip through the park. Both Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks offer lodging, camping, and cabin rentals to suit all sorts of tastes. You can also camp overnight at Sequoia National Forest's Big Meadow Campground while exploring the unforgettable views and attractions along the Kings Canyon Scenic Byway.