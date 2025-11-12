Forget Yosemite: These 5 California Parks Are Just As Breathtaking Without The Crowds

Yosemite National Park is to California what the Colosseum is to Rome, the Parthenon to Athens, and Philly cheese steaks to Philadelphia. It's one of the most alluring and enticing bucket-list reasons to visit the Golden State — alongside the hike to the Hollywood Sign and iconic views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

But don't go a-thinking that Yosemite is the only place where you can glimpse great granite mountains, marvel at roaring waterfalls, and trek intrepid trails through sequoia groves. It most certainly is not. What's more, with a whopping 4 million people choosing to head Yosemite's way each year, there's a good argument for looking elsewhere to get your fix of fantastic natural landscapes.

Cue this guide. Created by comparing in-the-know reviews and travel publications against personal experiences, this list proposes five California parks that can be just as breathtaking as Yosemite but without the crowds. They're varied spots, ranging from reserves that sprawl across the coastal peaks of Big Sur all the way to Southern Californian mountains haloed by pine woods and hiking paths.