The 5 Best Things To Do In South Bend, Indiana (That Have Nothing To Do With Notre Dame)

Located near Indiana's northern border with the St. Joseph River winding through it, South Bend is a small city with a quaint downtown and pockets of historic charm. Some might recognize South Bend as the city ranked America's cleanest in a 2025 study, but most probably know it as the home of the historic Notre Dame University. The university is, no doubt, a major draw, with its impressive neo-Gothic Sacred Heart Basilica and Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes. But South Bend is more than a Notre Dame satellite town, and it boasts some great attractions to make it worthy of a trip on its own.

Come in winter, when South Bend becomes a snowy winter wonderland, and you'll find shops and museums to linger in. The warmer months, meanwhile, bring river walks and cafe seating spilling onto the sidewalks. The city is within a drivable distance from other major Midwestern hubs — under two hours from both Chicago and Fort Wayne.

We picked five of the best things South Bend has to offer beyond its Notre Dame reputation, based on three criteria: local distinctiveness, visitor accessibility, and consistent praise from past visitors. A full methodology breakdown will come at the end of this article. Most of the city's main attractions are within close distance to one another (the farthest drive between two of the experiences we selected is around 20 minutes), making it perfect for a day trip, or a few days if you plan to add on a visit to Notre Dame or nearby lakes.